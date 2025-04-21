ParkerVision, Inc.: Director Sanford Litvack Leaves ParkerVision Board

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), announced today that Sanford Litvack has resigned from the ParkerVision Board of Directors, and from the board committees on which he served. Mr. Litvack's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company or any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision, commented "We appreciate Sandy bringing his extensive experience to the ParkerVision board and wish him well in his future endeavors."

The Company will file prospectus supplements on Form 424B3 with this information to update previously effective S-1 Registration Statements that remain in use. These Form 424B3 filings do not involve the issuance of any new securities by the Company.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops, and licenses advanced, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that empower wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are being broadly infringed upon by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release,and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire