Montag, 21.04.2025
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
WKN: A2AGEB | ISIN: US7013543001 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2025 22:26 Uhr
ParkerVision, Inc.: Director Sanford Litvack Leaves ParkerVision Board

Finanznachrichten News

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2025 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), announced today that Sanford Litvack has resigned from the ParkerVision Board of Directors, and from the board committees on which he served. Mr. Litvack's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company or any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision, commented "We appreciate Sandy bringing his extensive experience to the ParkerVision board and wish him well in his future endeavors."

The Company will file prospectus supplements on Form 424B3 with this information to update previously effective S-1 Registration Statements that remain in use. These Form 424B3 filings do not involve the issuance of any new securities by the Company.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops, and licenses advanced, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that empower wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are being broadly infringed upon by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release,and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Cindy French
Chief Financial Officer
cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri
Communications Director
tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.