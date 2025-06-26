ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Asks Court to Delay Patent Infringement Trial Against Qualcomm Until Appeal of 2025 Claim Construction Order is Adjudicated

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR), a leader in wireless radio-frequency (RF) innovation, issued a statement regarding recent motions filed with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in its over 11-year patent infringement lawsuit against Qualcomm.

On June 25, 2025, ParkerVision filed a Rule 54(b) motion asking the district court to enter final judgment of noninfringement on its receiver claims and sever and stay all remaining claims (ie: the transmit claims) pending an appeal of the court's 2025 claim construction order. The 2025 claim construction order was issued in May 2025 after the district court granted Qualcomm's request for yet a third claim construction, on claim terms that had previously been undisputed. Qualcomm's request for a third claim construction, which was initially denied by the district court, and then allowed on a motion for reconsideration, followed ParkerVision's successful appeal of the district court's 2022 summary judgment order on these same patent claims. In September 2024, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("CAFC") reversed the 2022 summary judgment order and remanded the case back to district court.

The 2025 claim construction order prevents the Company from asserting its receiver claims. An entry of final judgment by the court on the receiver claims, as requested, would allow ParkerVision to immediately appeal the 2025 claim construction ruling and avoid the inefficiency of potentially holding two separate trials, one for the remaining transmitter claims and, a second one for the receiver claims, if the CAFC again reverses the district court.

Qualcomm has filed a motion for partial summary judgment of noninfringement of the receiver claims based on this 2025 claim construction order; however, Qualcomm is not seeking entry of final judgment under Rule 54(b).

"The district court has not hesitated to criticize the inefficiency of this long-standing case," said Jeffrey Parker, CEO of ParkerVision. "By issuing a final judgment under Rule 54(b), the court would be acting efficiently by avoiding the possibility of two separate trials between the parties. We firmly believe the court's May 2025 claim construction ruling, resulting in a noninfringement read on our receiver patents, is in error, and it only makes sense to allow the Federal Circuit to opine on this dispute before proceeding to trial."

