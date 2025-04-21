Resmed, Inc.: Resmed Names Salli Schwartz as Chief Investor Relations Officer

Former Illumina, MSCI, and Moody's executive brings extensive experience leading engagement with the global investment community

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the global leader in health technology focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, today announced the appointment of Salli Schwartz as Chief Investor Relations Officer, effective April 21, 2025. In this role, Schwartz will lead Resmed's global investor relations function and report to Mick Farrell, Chairman of the Board and CEO.

Schwartz is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience in a range of finance roles at health tech and financial services organizations. She joins Resmed from Illumina, Inc., where she served as the Head of Investor Relations. In that role, she led the company's investor engagement strategy, representing the company's response to shareholders' perspectives on corporate strategy, capital allocation, and financial performance. She was also a member of Illumina's Corporate Social Responsibility Executive Steering Committee and its Transformation Office.

"Salli is a seasoned financial leader with a proven track record of driving investor relationships supporting business strategy and capital efficiency," said Farrell. "Her leadership and expertise will be critical as we advance our 2030 strategy to drive shareholder value and empower 500 million people worldwide to achieve their full health potential."

Prior to Illumina, Schwartz served as Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer at MSCI, Inc., where she managed investor communications as well as a portfolio of over $2 billion in cash and short-term investments, and more than $4 billion in high-yield debt. She was also a member of MSCI's Corporate Responsibility Committee, Enterprise Risk Oversight Committee, and Investment Committee. Earlier in her career, Schwartz held multiple roles at Moody's Corporation, including Global Head of Strategic Capital Management and Treasurer, and Global Head of Investor Relations and Communications. She also worked in corporate strategy, corporate treasury, and FP&A with Citigroup Inc.

"I am excited to join Resmed at such a pivotal moment in its strategy to make better sleep and breathing health more accessible around the world," said Schwartz. "I look forward to partnering with our leadership team and our shareholders to communicate and advance Resmed's vision and financial targets."

