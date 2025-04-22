Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) ("PlasCred" or the "Company"), a transformative leader in the advanced plastic waste recycling sector, is pleased to announce that it has arranged a strategic non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company's ongoing business initiatives, including the advancement of detailed engineering for the Neos facility, continued R&D efforts to optimize process efficiency, funding deposits on long-lead equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date").

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month-plus-one-day hold period. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the CSE. The Company reserves the right to increase or decrease the size of the Private Placement. The Common Shares will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 28th, 2025.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste recyclers in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and advanced recycling.

PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., Fibreco Export Inc., and a Global Commodities Company . These collaborations provide PlasCred with world-class logistics, advanced operational intelligence, and stable long-term revenue, supporting its leadership in the circular plastics economy.

For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at www.PlasCred.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul - President & CEO

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that PlasCred anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including expectations and assumptions concerning the metaverse and the Company's growth plan. While PlasCred considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and other risks set out in public disclosure recorded and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

