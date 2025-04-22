WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - China's battery powerhouse, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), unveiled a series of groundbreaking advancements on Monday that could reshape the electric vehicle landscape.Speaking ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, CATL introduced next-generation battery technologies that promise to make EVs more affordable, efficient, and practical for a global audience.Among the most notable innovations is a dual-battery system featuring a new graphite-free auxiliary battery. Installed alongside the main pack in the vehicle floor, this secondary battery delivers 60 percent higher energy density, potentially extending driving range or freeing up interior space. It also serves as a backup power source-especially critical as autonomous driving features, which rely on uninterrupted electricity, become more common.The company also introduced the second generation of its flagship Shenxing battery, capable of adding 520 kilometers (320 miles) of range in just five minutes surpassing the latest ultra-fast charging benchmarks from rivals like BYD.CATL said the high-speed charging battery will be featured in over 67 EV models this year and emphasized that this leap in charging speed comes without sacrificing energy density.Additionally, CATL debuted its Naxtra sodium-ion battery, which performs reliably even in extreme cold. Retaining more than 90 percent of its charge at minus 40 degrees Celsius, the sodium-ion battery offers up to 500 kilometers of range and presents a safer, cost-effective alternative to lithium-based systems. Mass production is expected to begin in December.With these innovations, CATL is positioning itself to redefine the EV supply chain and accelerate the global shift toward more sustainable, accessible electric mobility.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX