WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight were forced to evacuate Monday after an engine caught fire while the aircraft was still on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport.The incident occurred just before Delta Flight 1213, an Airbus A330 bound for Atlanta, was set to depart with 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots.Footage shared on social media shows smoke and flames erupting from the aircraft's right engine as passengers evacuated using inflatable emergency slides. Emergency crews from the airport responded promptly, and the fire was quickly extinguished. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.Delta said flames were observed in the tailpipe of one of the engines, prompting the flight crew to initiate a full evacuation in accordance with safety protocols. Passengers were returned to the terminal and offered food and beverages while awaiting a replacement flight.'We appreciate our customers' cooperation and sincerely apologize for the disruption,' Delta said in a statement. 'Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew.'The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, and Delta's maintenance teams will examine the aircraft. The airline emphasized that safety remains its highest priority and pledged to assist passengers in reaching their final destinations as soon as possible.The incident adds to a growing list of aviation safety scares in North America this year, raising concerns and reinforcing the importance of stringent safety measures.