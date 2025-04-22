Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Frankfurt
17.04.25
08:03 Uhr
6,805 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7856,97017.04.
6,7956,96517.04.
PR Newswire
22.04.2025 03:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by the World's Largest Frog

Finanznachrichten News

New FROGMAN Diver's Watch with ISO 200m Water Resistance

TOKYO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new MR-G timepiece, adding to the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The design of the new MRG-BF1000RG, the latest timepiece in the FROGMAN line of diver's watches, evokes the world's largest frog - the goliath frog.


The FROGMAN shock-resistant diver's watch is known for its asymmetric design, crafted to allow unrestricted wrist movement underwater. The MRG-BF1000R, released in 2023, brought this unique form to life with a highly water-resistant titanium case. Its meticulous construction, including a polished finish down to the finest details, has earned it high praise.

Building on the MRG-BF1000R, the new MRG-BF1000RG draws inspiration from the goliath frog - the world's largest frog - found in the tropical rainforests of West Africa. Its colors and design evoke a spirit of adventure, capturing the thrill of exploring untamed wilderness.

The khaki band, inspired by the coloring on the back of the goliath frog, is made with a soft, highly flexible fluoro rubber material, ensuring a comfortable fit. The beige indexes, evoking the coloring on the frog's underside, are coated with Neobrite for excellent visibility even in low-light conditions. The titanium screw-lock case back is fitted with a sapphire crystal, finished with a vibrant green vapor deposition inspired by the eye of the Goliath frog, and maintains a highly water-resistant structure while preserving the built-in antenna's radio wave reception sensitivity.

In dive mode, the hour and minute hands overlap to form a single hand, providing an intuitive, easy-to-read display of time spent underwater. Three dual-coil motors enable swift hand movement, allowing users to switch quickly from current time display to dive time display - making this a truly practical diver's watch.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662711/MRG_Frogman_hrz.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662710/feature_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-inspired-by-the-worlds-largest-frog-302427572.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.