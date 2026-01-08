Anzeige
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release MR-G Featuring Traditional Japanese Hanada-iro Blue

Dimensional Latticework Dial Inspired by the Traditional Kigumi Woodwork Technique

TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new MR-G timepiece, adding to the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B2100D features a three-dimensional latticework dial inspired by the functional beauty of kigumi,*1 the traditional Japanese art of woodwork joinery, adorned with hanada-iro, a stately blue color.
* Kigumi is a traditional Japanese construction method and woodworking technique used for wooden joinery without the use of nails or other metal fittings.

MRG-B2100D-2A

Driven by its Purpose - "Through the power to put wonder at hand, bring new levels of joy to lives one by one" - Casio continues to create new value the world has never seen before. As the G-SHOCK flagship line, MR-G timepieces embody this wonder and joy, seamlessly blending the Japanese spirit of master craftsmanship and state-of-the-art technology in meticulously refined designs that also deliver the superior shock resistance for which G-SHOCK is known.

The shock-resistant MRG-B2100D features a dimensional latticework dial that evokes the traditional Japanese interlocking woodwork technique known as kigumi, now rendered in traditional Japanese hanada-iro blue.

This timepiece draws inspiration from the mystical scene of a national treasure five-story pagoda viewed in drifting morning mist in Yamagata Prefecture, where MR-G watches are manufactured. The blue dial subtly changes in appearance depending on the light and angle, evoking the beautiful transition from dawn to morning.

The dial features elaborate geometric patterns created by wave-like ridges and fine holes, evoking the beautiful world of kigumi. Tiny gaps in the latticework dial let light from the sun or indoor sources through to generate plenty of power to drive the watch.

The case and bezel consist of 27 separate components, each carefully polished before precision assembly. Time-honored traditional Japanese craftsmanship meets advanced technology in this timepiece, offering a statement of truly refined excellence.

Dial design inspired by kigumi

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851815/PRN__MRG_B2100D.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851814/Dial_CA07_250728_mrgb2100d2a_10mra_m07__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-featuring-traditional-japanese-hanada-iro-blue-302649548.html

