CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The yen rose to a 5-day high of 187.82 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 188.49.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to more than a 7-month high of 140.10 and a 1-1/2-month high of 101.43 from Monday's closing quotes of 140.88 and 101.84, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen climbed to 161.63 and 173.33 from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.20 and 174.10, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 90.12 and 84.28 from Monday's closing quotes of 90.47 and 84.53, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 184.00 against the pound, 139.00 against the greenback, 100.00 against the loonie, 156.00 against the euro, 167.00 against the franc, 85.00 against the aussie and 79.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX