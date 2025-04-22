ARYZTA AG / Key word(s): Sales Result
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
PDF Downloadlink
About ARYZTA
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ARYZTA AG
|Ifangstrasse 9
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 44 583 42 00
|E-mail:
|info@aryzta.com
|Internet:
|http://www.aryzta.com
|ISIN:
|CH0043238366
|Valor:
|4323836
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2120612
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2120612 22-Apr-2025 CET/CEST
© 2025 EQS Group