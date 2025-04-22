Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Düsseldorf
22.04.25
08:12 Uhr
2,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8603,04009:38
Dow Jones News
22.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            255.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            251.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            253.0169p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,561,580 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,484,870.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 253.0169

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
157                251.80      08:13:05          00074897231TRLO0      XLON 
10                251.80      08:13:05          00074897232TRLO0      XLON 
300                253.60      08:19:01          00074897479TRLO0      XLON 
24                253.60      08:19:01          00074897480TRLO0      XLON 
415                253.60      08:19:01          00074897481TRLO0      XLON 
749                253.20      08:21:05          00074897563TRLO0      XLON 
850                252.60      08:22:45          00074897612TRLO0      XLON 
736                252.40      08:22:48          00074897613TRLO0      XLON 
799                251.80      08:37:52          00074898168TRLO0      XLON 
239                251.80      08:37:52          00074898169TRLO0      XLON 
300                254.20      08:48:07          00074898704TRLO0      XLON 
398                254.20      08:48:07          00074898705TRLO0      XLON 
300                254.20      08:48:45          00074898718TRLO0      XLON 
475                254.20      08:48:45          00074898719TRLO0      XLON 
771                254.00      08:49:01          00074898723TRLO0      XLON 
704                253.80      08:52:28          00074898848TRLO0      XLON 
270                253.40      08:54:30          00074899017TRLO0      XLON 
445                253.40      08:55:39          00074899099TRLO0      XLON 
476                253.40      09:08:51          00074899716TRLO0      XLON 
235                253.40      09:08:51          00074899717TRLO0      XLON 
469                252.40      09:15:31          00074899884TRLO0      XLON 
345                252.40      09:16:10          00074899928TRLO0      XLON 
821                254.00      09:29:04          00074900359TRLO0      XLON 
746                253.60      09:34:48          00074900737TRLO0      XLON 
827                253.60      09:34:48          00074900738TRLO0      XLON 
100                253.80      09:50:51          00074901818TRLO0      XLON 
175                253.80      09:50:51          00074901819TRLO0      XLON 
1307               253.60      09:59:31          00074902075TRLO0      XLON 
483                252.40      10:00:51          00074902110TRLO0      XLON 
230                252.40      10:00:51          00074902111TRLO0      XLON 
1232               252.20      10:07:37          00074902311TRLO0      XLON 
342                252.20      10:10:20          00074902433TRLO0      XLON 
197                252.20      10:10:20          00074902434TRLO0      XLON 
797                252.20      10:17:55          00074902776TRLO0      XLON 
422                251.60      10:25:32          00074903113TRLO0      XLON 
322                251.60      10:26:12          00074903143TRLO0      XLON 
423                251.40      10:27:52          00074903171TRLO0      XLON 
386                251.40      10:29:32          00074903218TRLO0      XLON 
420                251.00      10:38:35          00074903461TRLO0      XLON 
302                251.00      10:38:35          00074903462TRLO0      XLON 
731                251.00      10:41:31          00074903552TRLO0      XLON 
1105               251.00      10:41:31          00074903553TRLO0      XLON 
334                251.00      10:41:31          00074903554TRLO0      XLON 
660                251.00      10:41:31          00074903555TRLO0      XLON 
710                252.20      10:44:42          00074903651TRLO0      XLON 
788                252.20      10:47:29          00074903746TRLO0      XLON 
822                252.20      10:54:29          00074904048TRLO0      XLON 
727                251.60      10:55:01          00074904074TRLO0      XLON 
300                252.80      11:12:46          00074904786TRLO0      XLON 
675                253.20      11:17:26          00074904968TRLO0      XLON 
421                253.00      11:27:53          00074905423TRLO0      XLON 
279                253.00      11:30:33          00074905512TRLO0      XLON 
46                253.00      11:32:13          00074905573TRLO0      XLON 
761                252.80      11:43:53          00074906039TRLO0      XLON 
124                252.80      11:51:13          00074906392TRLO0      XLON 
277                252.80      11:52:53          00074906425TRLO0      XLON 
786                253.00      11:56:43          00074906578TRLO0      XLON 
714                252.80      12:10:21          00074907128TRLO0      XLON 
192                252.40      12:12:05          00074907154TRLO0      XLON 
658                252.40      12:12:05          00074907155TRLO0      XLON 
151                252.40      12:21:13          00074907367TRLO0      XLON 
380                252.40      12:23:53          00074907421TRLO0      XLON 
272                252.40      12:25:33          00074907459TRLO0      XLON 
278                252.40      12:27:53          00074907559TRLO0      XLON 
260                252.40      12:30:33          00074907682TRLO0      XLON 
266                252.40      12:32:53          00074907777TRLO0      XLON 
287                252.20      12:40:33          00074908040TRLO0      XLON 
295                252.20      12:42:13          00074908084TRLO0      XLON 
182                252.20      12:45:33          00074908227TRLO0      XLON 
188                252.20      12:45:33          00074908228TRLO0      XLON 
106                253.00      12:51:13          00074908549TRLO0      XLON 
270                253.00      12:52:53          00074908602TRLO0      XLON 
270                253.00      12:54:33          00074908701TRLO0      XLON 
171                253.00      12:56:13          00074908792TRLO0      XLON 
74                253.00      12:56:13          00074908793TRLO0      XLON 
828                253.80      13:02:05          00074908914TRLO0      XLON 
300                253.80      13:04:16          00074909570TRLO0      XLON 
922                253.40      13:04:58          00074909600TRLO0      XLON 
708                253.40      13:04:58          00074909601TRLO0      XLON 
259                255.40      13:32:36          00074910236TRLO0      XLON 
777                255.40      13:32:36          00074910237TRLO0      XLON 
415                255.40      13:32:36          00074910238TRLO0      XLON 
809                255.40      13:33:55          00074910353TRLO0      XLON 
261                254.60      13:33:56          00074910354TRLO0      XLON 
551                254.60      13:33:56          00074910355TRLO0      XLON 
100                254.80      13:49:44          00074911182TRLO0      XLON 
615                254.80      13:49:45          00074911183TRLO0      XLON 
714                254.80      13:53:45          00074911286TRLO0      XLON 
527                254.20      13:54:05          00074911302TRLO0      XLON 
187                254.20      13:54:05          00074911303TRLO0      XLON 
250                254.00      13:54:24          00074911319TRLO0      XLON 
250                254.00      13:54:24          00074911320TRLO0      XLON 
250                254.00      13:54:25          00074911321TRLO0      XLON 
793                253.00      13:59:29          00074911571TRLO0      XLON 
389                253.00      14:07:09          00074912018TRLO0      XLON 
100                253.00      14:07:09          00074912019TRLO0      XLON 
270                253.00      14:07:53          00074912039TRLO0      XLON 
275                253.60      14:12:13          00074912186TRLO0      XLON 
285                253.60      14:12:53          00074912255TRLO0      XLON 
223                253.60      14:12:53          00074912256TRLO0      XLON 
174                254.00      14:14:19          00074912302TRLO0      XLON 
245                254.00      14:14:19          00074912303TRLO0      XLON 
289                254.00      14:14:19          00074912304TRLO0      XLON 
303                253.40      14:18:53          00074912554TRLO0      XLON 
329                253.40      14:19:33          00074912596TRLO0      XLON 
68                253.40      14:20:51          00074912628TRLO0      XLON 
783                253.60      14:22:56          00074912813TRLO0      XLON 
500                253.40      14:25:00          00074912964TRLO0      XLON 
295                253.40      14:25:00          00074912965TRLO0      XLON 
671                253.00      14:37:03          00074913519TRLO0      XLON 
755                252.80      14:39:04          00074913657TRLO0      XLON 
707                253.40      14:49:35          00074914211TRLO0      XLON 
1220               253.60      14:50:35          00074914251TRLO0      XLON 
169                253.60      14:50:35          00074914252TRLO0      XLON 
834                253.60      14:52:06          00074914394TRLO0      XLON 
114                253.60      15:00:03          00074915001TRLO0      XLON 
287                253.60      15:00:03          00074915002TRLO0      XLON 
1079               253.60      15:00:03          00074915003TRLO0      XLON 
408                252.80      15:06:53          00074915627TRLO0      XLON 
287                252.80      15:06:53          00074915628TRLO0      XLON 
722                252.80      15:06:53          00074915629TRLO0      XLON 
801                253.20      15:13:41          00074916201TRLO0      XLON 
746                253.20      15:17:41          00074916450TRLO0      XLON 
370                253.00      15:21:00          00074916558TRLO0      XLON 
688                253.20      15:26:19          00074916800TRLO0      XLON 
143                253.20      15:26:19          00074916801TRLO0      XLON 
747                252.80      15:28:39          00074916887TRLO0      XLON 
310                252.60      15:30:20          00074916981TRLO0      XLON 
733                252.20      15:32:00          00074917103TRLO0      XLON 
744                252.40      15:37:36          00074917495TRLO0      XLON 
114                252.20      15:39:36          00074917601TRLO0      XLON 
114                252.20      15:39:36          00074917602TRLO0      XLON 
234                252.20      15:39:36          00074917603TRLO0      XLON 
821                251.80      15:40:20          00074917625TRLO0      XLON 
100                252.60      15:47:51          00074918074TRLO0      XLON 
729                252.60      15:47:51          00074918075TRLO0      XLON 
400                252.60      15:47:51          00074918076TRLO0      XLON 
698                252.80      15:50:20          00074918205TRLO0      XLON 
38                252.60      15:52:56          00074918415TRLO0      XLON 
681                252.80      15:55:20          00074918518TRLO0      XLON 
431                252.80      15:57:20          00074918611TRLO0      XLON 
396                252.80      15:57:20          00074918612TRLO0      XLON 
536                252.60      16:02:00          00074918905TRLO0      XLON 
171                252.60      16:02:00          00074918907TRLO0      XLON 
662                252.80      16:07:01          00074919199TRLO0      XLON 
162                252.80      16:08:41          00074919381TRLO0      XLON 
432                252.80      16:08:41          00074919382TRLO0      XLON 
242                252.80      16:10:21          00074919501TRLO0      XLON 
74                252.80      16:10:21          00074919502TRLO0      XLON 
650                252.80      16:12:01          00074919575TRLO0      XLON 
163                254.00      16:15:46          00074919870TRLO0      XLON 
204                253.80      16:15:53          00074919875TRLO0      XLON 
248                254.00      16:15:53          00074919876TRLO0      XLON 
460                253.80      16:16:53          00074919954TRLO0      XLON 
205                253.80      16:16:53          00074919955TRLO0      XLON 
490                253.20      16:22:01          00074920304TRLO0      XLON 
407                253.20      16:22:30          00074920349TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  383616 
EQS News ID:  2120600 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2120600&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
