WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Düsseldorf
23.04.25
09:32 Uhr
3,020 Euro
+0,120
+4,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0403,24011:42
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            68,008 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            257.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            249.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            252.7288p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,629,588 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,416,862.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 68,008

Volume weighted average price (pence): 252.7288

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
70                249.00      08:32:09          00074923208TRLO0      XLON 
5                 249.00      08:32:27          00074923235TRLO0      XLON 
789                249.00      08:39:34          00074923610TRLO0      XLON 
200                250.80      08:47:46          00074923924TRLO0      XLON 
606                250.80      08:47:46          00074923925TRLO0      XLON 
708                250.80      08:47:46          00074923926TRLO0      XLON 
205                250.60      08:47:46          00074923927TRLO0      XLON 
625                250.60      08:47:46          00074923928TRLO0      XLON 
722                250.20      08:57:40          00074924260TRLO0      XLON 
25                250.20      08:57:58          00074924273TRLO0      XLON 
288                250.20      08:57:58          00074924274TRLO0      XLON 
427                250.20      08:57:58          00074924275TRLO0      XLON 
859                249.80      08:58:01          00074924287TRLO0      XLON 
803                250.60      09:02:12          00074924466TRLO0      XLON 
200                252.80      09:07:37          00074924921TRLO0      XLON 
712                252.80      09:07:37          00074924922TRLO0      XLON 
1031               252.80      09:07:37          00074924923TRLO0      XLON 
832                252.80      09:07:37          00074924924TRLO0      XLON 
369                252.20      09:15:41          00074925308TRLO0      XLON 
448                252.20      09:15:41          00074925309TRLO0      XLON 
724                252.80      09:24:26          00074925629TRLO0      XLON 
724                252.60      09:24:30          00074925646TRLO0      XLON 
516                252.60      09:26:13          00074925714TRLO0      XLON 
200                252.60      09:26:13          00074925715TRLO0      XLON 
147                252.60      09:26:13          00074925716TRLO0      XLON 
34                252.40      09:26:15          00074925725TRLO0      XLON 
812                252.20      09:26:15          00074925726TRLO0      XLON 
735                251.80      09:31:18          00074925960TRLO0      XLON 
135                251.80      09:35:08          00074926138TRLO0      XLON 
312                251.80      09:35:08          00074926139TRLO0      XLON 
33                251.80      09:35:08          00074926140TRLO0      XLON 
729                251.20      09:36:23          00074926196TRLO0      XLON 
1062               252.00      09:44:44          00074926481TRLO0      XLON 
726                252.00      09:44:44          00074926482TRLO0      XLON 
506                250.60      09:52:01          00074926827TRLO0      XLON 
198                250.60      09:52:01          00074926828TRLO0      XLON 
166                251.00      09:52:01          00074926829TRLO0      XLON 
517                251.00      10:13:16          00074927332TRLO0      XLON 
237                251.00      10:13:16          00074927333TRLO0      XLON 
726                251.40      10:30:38          00074927723TRLO0      XLON 
261                251.00      10:31:41          00074927794TRLO0      XLON 
534                251.00      10:31:41          00074927795TRLO0      XLON 
127                250.60      10:32:41          00074927844TRLO0      XLON 
240                250.60      10:32:41          00074927847TRLO0      XLON 
362                250.60      10:32:43          00074927850TRLO0      XLON 
121                252.00      10:54:53          00074928849TRLO0      XLON 
165                252.00      10:54:53          00074928850TRLO0      XLON 
423                252.00      10:54:53          00074928851TRLO0      XLON 
797                251.40      11:02:58          00074929155TRLO0      XLON 
827                251.40      11:02:58          00074929156TRLO0      XLON 
704                251.40      11:23:19          00074929922TRLO0      XLON 
794                251.40      11:25:08          00074929957TRLO0      XLON 
171                251.40      11:25:11          00074929968TRLO0      XLON 
234                251.60      11:25:12          00074929989TRLO0      XLON 
742                252.60      11:25:44          00074929998TRLO0      XLON 
757                252.40      11:26:18          00074930022TRLO0      XLON 
797                251.60      11:28:30          00074930048TRLO0      XLON 
20000               251.80      11:30:39          00074930084TRLO0      XLON 
715                254.00      11:58:18          00074930929TRLO0      XLON 
296                254.00      11:58:18          00074930930TRLO0      XLON 
36                254.00      11:58:18          00074930931TRLO0      XLON 
715                254.20      11:59:34          00074930966TRLO0      XLON 
237                254.20      11:59:34          00074930967TRLO0      XLON 
759                253.40      11:59:56          00074930995TRLO0      XLON 
805                253.00      12:04:47          00074931209TRLO0      XLON 
175                253.40      12:08:42          00074931382TRLO0      XLON 
500                255.60      12:49:52          00074932378TRLO0      XLON 
826                255.20      12:51:48          00074932459TRLO0      XLON 
820                257.20      13:49:22          00074934807TRLO0      XLON 
768                257.80      13:52:33          00074935024TRLO0      XLON 
805                257.80      13:53:22          00074935053TRLO0      XLON 
827                257.00      13:56:32          00074935299TRLO0      XLON 
861                256.60      14:17:02          00074936285TRLO0      XLON 
848                256.40      14:35:48          00074937296TRLO0      XLON 
165                256.40      14:50:12          00074938121TRLO0      XLON 
599                256.40      14:50:12          00074938122TRLO0      XLON 
819                255.60      14:55:47          00074938436TRLO0      XLON 
834                254.80      15:15:55          00074939783TRLO0      XLON 
1200               255.00      15:15:55          00074939784TRLO0      XLON 
271                255.00      15:15:55          00074939785TRLO0      XLON 
52                255.00      15:15:55          00074939786TRLO0      XLON 
833                253.80      15:30:55          00074941065TRLO0      XLON 
2                 253.80      15:30:55          00074941066TRLO0      XLON 
500                253.80      15:30:55          00074941067TRLO0      XLON 
427                253.80      15:30:55          00074941068TRLO0      XLON 
103                253.80      15:32:55          00074941249TRLO0      XLON 
123                253.80      15:32:55          00074941250TRLO0      XLON 
52                253.80      15:32:55          00074941251TRLO0      XLON 
44                253.80      15:32:55          00074941252TRLO0      XLON 
370                253.80      15:32:55          00074941253TRLO0      XLON 
77                253.80      15:32:55          00074941254TRLO0      XLON 
38                255.00      15:37:09          00074941506TRLO0      XLON 
41                255.00      15:37:09          00074941507TRLO0      XLON 
200                255.40      15:49:18          00074942697TRLO0      XLON 
200                255.40      15:49:18          00074942698TRLO0      XLON 
775                255.40      15:49:18          00074942699TRLO0      XLON 
610                255.40      15:49:18          00074942700TRLO0      XLON 
742                254.60      15:55:16          00074943299TRLO0      XLON 
400                254.60      15:57:03          00074943545TRLO0      XLON 
437                254.60      15:57:03          00074943546TRLO0      XLON 
62                255.60      16:06:05          00074944478TRLO0      XLON 
820                255.60      16:16:26          00074945529TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  383923 
EQS News ID:  2121742 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

