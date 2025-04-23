Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 68,008 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 257.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 249.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 252.7288p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,629,588 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,416,862.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 68,008

Volume weighted average price (pence): 252.7288

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 70 249.00 08:32:09 00074923208TRLO0 XLON 5 249.00 08:32:27 00074923235TRLO0 XLON 789 249.00 08:39:34 00074923610TRLO0 XLON 200 250.80 08:47:46 00074923924TRLO0 XLON 606 250.80 08:47:46 00074923925TRLO0 XLON 708 250.80 08:47:46 00074923926TRLO0 XLON 205 250.60 08:47:46 00074923927TRLO0 XLON 625 250.60 08:47:46 00074923928TRLO0 XLON 722 250.20 08:57:40 00074924260TRLO0 XLON 25 250.20 08:57:58 00074924273TRLO0 XLON 288 250.20 08:57:58 00074924274TRLO0 XLON 427 250.20 08:57:58 00074924275TRLO0 XLON 859 249.80 08:58:01 00074924287TRLO0 XLON 803 250.60 09:02:12 00074924466TRLO0 XLON 200 252.80 09:07:37 00074924921TRLO0 XLON 712 252.80 09:07:37 00074924922TRLO0 XLON 1031 252.80 09:07:37 00074924923TRLO0 XLON 832 252.80 09:07:37 00074924924TRLO0 XLON 369 252.20 09:15:41 00074925308TRLO0 XLON 448 252.20 09:15:41 00074925309TRLO0 XLON 724 252.80 09:24:26 00074925629TRLO0 XLON 724 252.60 09:24:30 00074925646TRLO0 XLON 516 252.60 09:26:13 00074925714TRLO0 XLON 200 252.60 09:26:13 00074925715TRLO0 XLON 147 252.60 09:26:13 00074925716TRLO0 XLON 34 252.40 09:26:15 00074925725TRLO0 XLON 812 252.20 09:26:15 00074925726TRLO0 XLON 735 251.80 09:31:18 00074925960TRLO0 XLON 135 251.80 09:35:08 00074926138TRLO0 XLON 312 251.80 09:35:08 00074926139TRLO0 XLON 33 251.80 09:35:08 00074926140TRLO0 XLON 729 251.20 09:36:23 00074926196TRLO0 XLON 1062 252.00 09:44:44 00074926481TRLO0 XLON 726 252.00 09:44:44 00074926482TRLO0 XLON 506 250.60 09:52:01 00074926827TRLO0 XLON 198 250.60 09:52:01 00074926828TRLO0 XLON 166 251.00 09:52:01 00074926829TRLO0 XLON 517 251.00 10:13:16 00074927332TRLO0 XLON 237 251.00 10:13:16 00074927333TRLO0 XLON 726 251.40 10:30:38 00074927723TRLO0 XLON 261 251.00 10:31:41 00074927794TRLO0 XLON 534 251.00 10:31:41 00074927795TRLO0 XLON 127 250.60 10:32:41 00074927844TRLO0 XLON 240 250.60 10:32:41 00074927847TRLO0 XLON 362 250.60 10:32:43 00074927850TRLO0 XLON 121 252.00 10:54:53 00074928849TRLO0 XLON 165 252.00 10:54:53 00074928850TRLO0 XLON 423 252.00 10:54:53 00074928851TRLO0 XLON 797 251.40 11:02:58 00074929155TRLO0 XLON 827 251.40 11:02:58 00074929156TRLO0 XLON 704 251.40 11:23:19 00074929922TRLO0 XLON 794 251.40 11:25:08 00074929957TRLO0 XLON 171 251.40 11:25:11 00074929968TRLO0 XLON 234 251.60 11:25:12 00074929989TRLO0 XLON 742 252.60 11:25:44 00074929998TRLO0 XLON 757 252.40 11:26:18 00074930022TRLO0 XLON 797 251.60 11:28:30 00074930048TRLO0 XLON 20000 251.80 11:30:39 00074930084TRLO0 XLON 715 254.00 11:58:18 00074930929TRLO0 XLON 296 254.00 11:58:18 00074930930TRLO0 XLON 36 254.00 11:58:18 00074930931TRLO0 XLON 715 254.20 11:59:34 00074930966TRLO0 XLON 237 254.20 11:59:34 00074930967TRLO0 XLON 759 253.40 11:59:56 00074930995TRLO0 XLON 805 253.00 12:04:47 00074931209TRLO0 XLON 175 253.40 12:08:42 00074931382TRLO0 XLON 500 255.60 12:49:52 00074932378TRLO0 XLON 826 255.20 12:51:48 00074932459TRLO0 XLON 820 257.20 13:49:22 00074934807TRLO0 XLON 768 257.80 13:52:33 00074935024TRLO0 XLON 805 257.80 13:53:22 00074935053TRLO0 XLON 827 257.00 13:56:32 00074935299TRLO0 XLON 861 256.60 14:17:02 00074936285TRLO0 XLON 848 256.40 14:35:48 00074937296TRLO0 XLON 165 256.40 14:50:12 00074938121TRLO0 XLON 599 256.40 14:50:12 00074938122TRLO0 XLON 819 255.60 14:55:47 00074938436TRLO0 XLON 834 254.80 15:15:55 00074939783TRLO0 XLON 1200 255.00 15:15:55 00074939784TRLO0 XLON 271 255.00 15:15:55 00074939785TRLO0 XLON 52 255.00 15:15:55 00074939786TRLO0 XLON 833 253.80 15:30:55 00074941065TRLO0 XLON 2 253.80 15:30:55 00074941066TRLO0 XLON 500 253.80 15:30:55 00074941067TRLO0 XLON 427 253.80 15:30:55 00074941068TRLO0 XLON 103 253.80 15:32:55 00074941249TRLO0 XLON 123 253.80 15:32:55 00074941250TRLO0 XLON 52 253.80 15:32:55 00074941251TRLO0 XLON 44 253.80 15:32:55 00074941252TRLO0 XLON 370 253.80 15:32:55 00074941253TRLO0 XLON 77 253.80 15:32:55 00074941254TRLO0 XLON 38 255.00 15:37:09 00074941506TRLO0 XLON 41 255.00 15:37:09 00074941507TRLO0 XLON 200 255.40 15:49:18 00074942697TRLO0 XLON 200 255.40 15:49:18 00074942698TRLO0 XLON 775 255.40 15:49:18 00074942699TRLO0 XLON 610 255.40 15:49:18 00074942700TRLO0 XLON 742 254.60 15:55:16 00074943299TRLO0 XLON 400 254.60 15:57:03 00074943545TRLO0 XLON 437 254.60 15:57:03 00074943546TRLO0 XLON 62 255.60 16:06:05 00074944478TRLO0 XLON 820 255.60 16:16:26 00074945529TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 383923 EQS News ID: 2121742 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2121742&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)