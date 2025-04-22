Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTC Pink: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its U.S. trading symbol, ISPNF, and is now quoted on the OTC market. The Company has already initiated the process to obtain DTC eligibility, which is expected to be finalized shortly. This milestone will significantly enhance access and trading efficiency for U.S. investors.

In addition to the U.S. listing, the Company has secured a German listing under WKN: A40GPX, expanding its presence to European markets and increasing global investor visibility.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Desjardins commented, "Securing our U.S. listing opens the door to the largest investment market in the world. We are now in a position to significantly expand our visibility and investor base. Once DTC eligibility is confirmed, we intend to launch an aggressive marketing campaign in the United States. Combined with our recent German listing, we are laying the foundation for broad global exposure at a time of significant corporate momentum. We're preparing for an active exploration season at our Rottenstone North gold and copper project, just as gold hits all-time highs. With fewer than 20 million shares outstanding, any exploration success could generate meaningful value for shareholders. We are excited about the weeks ahead as we begin implementing a focused growth strategy."

Strategic Exploration in a Proven Mining Region

The Rottenstone North project is located in Saskatchewan's highly prospective Rottenstone domain, a northeast-southwest geological corridor that includes the past-producing Rottenstone mine. From 1965 to 1968, that mine produced approximately 26,000 tonnes of high-grade ore, including 3.28 percent nickel, 1.83 percent copper, and 9.63 grams per tonne of platinum, palladium, and gold.

Inspiration's project lies directly adjacent to Ramp Metals' Rottenstone Southwest project. In a discovery announced in June 2024, Ramp reported multiple high-grade gold zones, including 73.55 grams per tonne gold and 19.50 grams per tonne silver over 7.5 metres, with a standout interval of 182 grams per tonne gold and 60.8 grams per tonne silver over 1.5 metres.

While results on nearby properties do not guarantee similar outcomes on Inspiration's ground, they demonstrate the geological potential of the region.

Why Inspiration Energy Corp. is Worth Watching

U.S. trading symbol: ISPNF

German listing: WKN A40GPX

DTC eligibility expected shortly to streamline U.S. investor access

Dual listing strategy expands global shareholder reach

Flagship Rottenstone North gold and copper project located near recent high-grade discoveries

Gold trading at all-time highs adds tailwind to upcoming exploration

Tight share structure with under 20 million shares outstanding

Exploration success could deliver outsized returns

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy is a Canadian exploration company focused on identifying and advancing high-potential mineral assets. The company's mission is to discover and develop properties that can deliver long-term value to shareholders, starting with its flagship Rottenstone North project in Saskatchewan. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

