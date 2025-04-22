Dodge Sharks, Sharpen Your Skills, Win Big: $100K Up for Grabs in the Logitech G x Aimlabs Showdown!

Calling all sharpshooters, trackers, and gamers hungry for a challenge!Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leader in gaming technologies and gear, has teamed up with Aimlabs, the #1 aim trainer trusted by over 40 million players, for the second consecutive year.

This year's Logitech G PLAYDAYS x Aimlabs event is bigger, bolder, and stacked with can't-miss action, including over $100K worth of Logitech G prizes and exclusive in-game loot.

With four adrenaline-fueled seasons packed into this year's challenge, gamers worldwide have an open ticket to sharpen their skills and compete for the title of leaderboard legend. Whether you're an FPS rookie or a tactical pro, Aimlabs serves up three brand-new gamer-tested tasks designed to enhance your precision, speed, and situational awareness. Here's a breakdown:

FINSWITCH: 96% precision tracking required as you dodge a swarm of sharks tearing up the surface.

HEROSCOPE: Show off your sniping mastery against waves of superpowered enemies-reaction time insights tracked in milliseconds!

OMNITRACK: Burn through a high-intensity simulation designed to perfect tracking and build muscle memory, with seamless analytic feedback every step of the way.

Master all three and climb the leaderboards: the Top 50 players on PC will win the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard, while the Top 25 on Xbox will score the ASTRO A50 (Gen 5) LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset.

"At Logitech G PLAYDAYS, the spotlight belongs to the players. They're dodging digital sharks and landing pixel-perfect headshots with the precision of pros," said Joseph Bentley, Head of Experiential Marketing, Logitech G. "From casual legends to competitive sharpshooters, they're not just chasing leaderboard glory-they're competing for their share of $100,000 in prizes. The stage is set, the gear is dialed in so let the battles begin!"

During the challenge, participating lets all players unlock exclusive Logitech G weapon skins, emblems, and backgrounds. Plus, all competitors who register for the Spring 2025 season are automatically entered into sweepstakes for a chance to win even more exclusive Logitech G gear-no matter your rank.

The newest Logitech G x Aimlabs program is now live and will run from April 17, 2025 to June 15, 2025. To participate, players will navigate to the Logitech G PLAYDAYS menu in Aimlabs, and join the official Logitech G Discord to register for prizes and sweepstakes.

