Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

POST-STABILISATION PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

22 April 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sparebanken Vest / XS3037102301

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 21 March 2025 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lukas Patzer; telephone:+49711-127-28238) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s)3 named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS Guarantor(s) (if any): - Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: EUR 750m long 5-year 2,75% Jun-32 BMK, Reg S, bearer, Covered, Norwegian Covered Bonds backed by residential Norwegian mortgages (European Covered Bond (Premium) and ECBC Covered Bond Label compliant), ECB repo & LCR Level 1B eligible Offer price: 99.814%

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BMO Capital Markets/DZ BANK/ Helaba/LBBW/Santander/SEB

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.