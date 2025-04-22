DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4251.1107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60879511 CODE: PRIJ LN ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIJ LN LEI Code: 213800BMXDH5SYBIX369 Sequence No.: 383837 EQS News ID: 2121236 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

