Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna to release first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 8, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/52367 (https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/52367) or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062

Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011

Access code: 794316

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010

Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331

Replay passcode: 52367

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, May 22, 2025. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, May 8, 2026. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website (http://www.fortunamining.com).

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines and exploration activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long- term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (http://www.fortunamining.com).

