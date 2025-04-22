Viaplay Group AB: Viaplay Group and Elisa extend their multi-year partnership in Finland

Continued collaboration ensures access to Viaplay's full content portfolio for Elisa customers across Finland.

Viaplay Group and Elisa, Finland's leading telecom operator, have extended their long-term partnership through a new, multi-year distribution agreement. The renewed deal secures continued access for Elisa customers to Viaplay's popular sports, films and series offerings via the Viaplay streaming service and Viaplay Group's TV channels.

The agreement marks the next step in a strong and evolving relationship. For many years, Viaplay Group and Elisa have worked closely to bring the best in Nordic and international entertainment to Finnish viewers. The updated collaboration reflects a shared ambition to deepen an already strong partnership and focus on delivering a high-quality, relevant and flexible viewing experience.

As part of the renewed partnership, Viaplay and Elisa will focus on maintaining a strong presence in the Finnish market while exploring new ways to deliver added value for viewers. Packaging updates will support a more targeted and streamlined content experience, tailored to evolving viewing habits and customer preferences across Elisa's TV and streaming platforms.

Viaplay's full streaming portfolio - including blockbuster films, acclaimed Viaplay Originals, award-winning kids content and premium live sports such as Formula 1, Premier League, NHL and FIS winter sports - will continue to be available to Elisa customers through a wide range of flexible packages. In addition, the partnership introduces updated distribution models aimed at further strengthening viewer engagement and reach.

Mikael Svensson, CEO, Viaplay Finland:

"This new agreement builds on a long-standing relationship with Elisa and highlights our shared commitment to delivering great entertainment experiences to Finnish viewers. Together, we are focused on offering a smarter, more flexible service that meets the needs of today's audiences - with quality, relevance and innovation at its core."

Mika Lepistö, Director, Elisa Viihde Partnerships:

"Our partnership with Viaplay Group continues to evolve in ways that benefit our customers. This agreement allows us to offer Viaplay's attractive content as part of Elisa Viihde's diverse streaming selection and strengthen our role as a provider of top-tier entertainment experiences in Finland."

Viaplay Group and Elisa will continue to evolve their partnership over the coming years - with a shared focus on innovation, long-term value and delivering world-class entertainment to homes across Finland.

