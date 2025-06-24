Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884 | Ticker-Symbol: EIA
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 17:40
46,940 Euro
-0,42 % -0,200
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELISA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELISA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,96046,98018:22
46,96046,98018:22
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 17:54 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elisa Oyj: Time & Statista: Elisa ranked 55th most sustainable company in world

HELSINKI, Finland, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Time magazine and Statista have today published a global listing of the world's most sustainable companies. In the latest report, Elisa was ranked 55th, which means we have improved our performance in all areas of sustainable development.

The World's Most Sustainable Companies Top 500 is a unique survey of sustainability among business organisations around the world. This year's survey evaluated nearly 6,000 companies from 36 countries in 21 industries. Most of the companies on the list are from the US and Japan, with 11 Finnish companies included. Of the Finnish companies, Elisa was ranked 2nd after Nokia. Elisa's ranking has improved by 11 places since 2024, when the report was published for the first time.

This extensive research by Time and Statista aims to promote responsible business practices globally. The four-tier evaluation assesses companies' performance using over 20 key indicators related to sustainable business practices, commitments and transparent sustainability reporting.

"Ranking among the most sustainable companies in the world is an incredible achievement from all our Group companies. Sustainability is a key part of our strategy and our mission, but it is above all about taking action. We support our customers in their sustainability efforts globally. We promote fair and responsible digitalisation, we secure privacy and critical infrastructure, and we are accelerating the green transition. We don't just take the easy way, and we're committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040", says Topi Manner, CEO of Elisa.

Elisa is committed to the UN Global Compact, promoting a secure digital environment, equality and ethical business, and resolutely mitigating climate change by setting ambitious climate targets. Examples of Elisa's practical efforts in the sustainability field include improving the energy efficiency of the mobile network by 71%, adding security features to mobile subscriptions, issuing an age recommendation for children to have smartphones in Finland and Estonia, and providing energy storage solutions for operators, businesses and households.

Elisa has received several international awards for its leading role in sustainability. More information on Elisa's sustainability work: https://elisa.com/corporate/sustainability/

https://time.com/collection/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2025/

Further information for the media: Ms Minna Kröger, VP, Corporate Responsibility minna.kroger@elisa.fi, tel. +358 50 572 7620 or Elisa Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisa.fi, tel +358 50 350 1605.

Elisa is a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services, and our mission is a sustainable future through digitalisation. With over 140 years of experience, we provide sustainable solutions for over 2.8 million consumer, corporate and public administration customers in our core markets of Finland and Estonia, as well as in over 100 countries internationally. In Finland, Elisa is the market leader in telecommunications, and internationally, we offer digital software services. Elisa employs over 6,700 professionals in over 20 countries, and revenue in 2024 was EUR 2.2 billion. Elisa Corporation shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. elisa.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/time--statista-elisa-ranked-55th-most-sustainable-company-in-world-302489907.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.