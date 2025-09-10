Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884
Elisa Oyj: Elisa DES is now Gridle - delivering energy flexibility services at scale

HELSINKI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Industriq's energy flexibility service Elisa Distributed Energy Storage (DES) has changed its name to Gridle. The new name reflects our amplified ambition and strategic direction toward delivering a scalable, AI-driven energy flexibility service. Gridle is both the brand and the team behind the service, optimizing energy flexibility across multiple asset types, energy markets and customer segments.

"Gridle is more than a new name - it reflects our mission to make energy flexibility mainstream and viable. We optimize a wide range of energy assets to maximize electricity market revenue and energy cost savings through software and services that simplify complexity. As the share of variable renewable production grows, flexibility becomes critical. Gridle gives businesses and households easy access and financial incentives to make green investments, balance the grid and accelerate decarbonization," says Jukka Pekka Salmenkaita, Head of Gridle and VP of AI at Elisa Industriq.

Initially, Gridle was developed to optimize backup batteries across thousands of Elisa telecom sites. After the service proved its value internally, Elisa commercialized it, and it has now been adopted by other telecom operators, such as Telenor's DNA Tower. Today, Gridle is a flexibility service for electricity markets that optimizes energy assets across multiple industries: from distributed batteries such as Elisa's residential battery offering (Elisa Kotiakku), to large-scale batteries, electric boilers, and thermal storage systems like Polar Night Energy's Sand Battery. For customers, only the name is changing - the commitment to innovation and value remains the same.

How Gridle creates value

Gridle uses AI to forecast energy demand, electricity prices, and grid signals. It connects assets to electricity markets and optimizes when to charge, discharge, or produce heat. This enables customers to participate in the electricity balancing and wholesale markets, maximizing the return on their energy storage investments.

  • Unlocking the value of flexibility: Maximizing electricity market revenue and energy cost savings.
  • AI-driven optimization: Multimarket algorithms allocate capacity to the best opportunities, schedule grid use for when prices are low, leverage stored energy when prices are high, and manage on-site generation such as solar for storage or sale.
  • Secure and compliant: Built for mission-critical operations, ISO-certified, and vendor-neutral.

"Our team turns complex energy optimization into measurable value. By uniting electricity markets and trading experts, data scientists, and software engineers, we deliver advanced multimarket optimization that consistently outperforms industry benchmarks. This boosts asset returns and accelerates the payback for our customers," Salmenkaita added.

Backed by a large global organization
Gridle from Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, Finland's leading telecom and digital services provider with more than 140 years of experience and operations in more than 50 countries. Elisa runs mission-critical systems around the clock, and Gridle applies the same reliability, security, and discipline to energy flexibility. Being part of Elisa Industriq, Elisa's international software business, means that Gridle can reap the benefits of Elisa's global presence and deep expertise in AI and operational intelligence. This foundation means customers can be confident that Gridle is not just an innovative service, but a long-term partner capable of delivering secure, scalable, and sustainable energy services.

More information & interview requests:
Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisaindustriq.com, tel. +358 50 305 1605

About Gridle

Gridle is an AI-powered energy flexibility service that helps businesses and households save money, create revenue from energy markets, and accelerate the green energy transition. It turns energy flexibility, the ability to shift when and how energy is used or stored, into financial value. Gridle controls energy assets intelligently and decides when batteries, PV, electric boilers, and thermal storage should charge, discharge, or produce heat. It then offers this flexibility capacity to electricity markets that balance supply and demand, enabling customers to cut energy costs and gain new revenue streams. The service is vendor-neutral and ensures the security of mission-critical assets and infrastructure. Drawing on Elisa's 140+ years of innovation and automation and its expertise in operating nationally critical infrastructure, Gridle delivers dependable energy intelligence that translates directly into operational efficiency and measurable financial outcomes. Learn more: www.elisaindustriq.com/gridle

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses - camLine, sedApta, Elisa Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle - serve over 2,000 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs nearly 1,600 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. Learn more: www.elisaindustriq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18382/4232493/bdbf3d39ab8b4904_org.png

Gridle EIQ dark

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elisa-des-is-now-gridle--delivering-energy-flexibility-services-at-scale-302552422.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
