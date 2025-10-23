

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Elisa Oyj (EIA.F) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR103.2 million, or EUR0.64 per share. This compares with EUR100.9 million, or EUR0.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to EUR560.6 million from EUR535.9 million last year.



Elisa Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR103.2 Mln. vs. EUR100.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.64 vs. EUR0.63 last year. -Revenue: EUR560.6 Mln vs. EUR535.9 Mln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company said: 'Full-year revenue is estimated to be at the same level as or slightly higher than in 2024. Mobile, digital and software services are expected to increase revenue. Full-year comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be at the same level as or slightly higher than in 2024. Capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 per cent of revenue.'



For fiscal 2024, Elisa Oyj had posted comparable EBITDA of EUR 783 million on revenue of EUR 2.191 billion.



