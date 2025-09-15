4IG GROUP AND ELISA POLYSTAR ANNOUNCE EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO ENHANCE NETWORK SERVICE PERFORMANCE AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the cooperation, a new network service monitoring system will be implemented at One Hungary, driving analytics, customer insights, boosting automation and enabled by AI, supporting strategic digital transformation.

4iG Group has expanded its strategic partnership with Elisa Polystar to deploy a new AI-enabled network service monitoring system at One Hungary. The project aims to provide the company's customers with more reliable, faster, and enhanced services, while making network operations more efficient.

The new project builds on previous initiatives with Elisa Polystar. Previously, the Group introduced an automated network monitoring system in cooperation with the Finnish/Swedish company at the former Vodafone Hungary (now V-Hálózat Távközlési Zrt.). In addition, Elisa Polystar's network service experience management solutions are also used in Albania and Montenegro. In the tender for building One Hungary's network service monitoring system, Elisa Polystar was selected from several bidders, with the decision supported by the positive experiences of previous successful collaborations.

The introduction of this next-generation solution is not only a technological innovation but also a step of strategic importance, aligning with 4iG Group's digital transformation strategy. The system covers the entire infrastructure of One Hungary's network - from core elements to mobile access network components - ensuring real-time visibility. This enables rapid detection of errors and performance issues, often allowing intervention before customers experience any disruptions.

"Providing the best possible service experience, built on the most advanced technology, is a top priority for 4iG Group's telecommunications companies in Hungary and the Western Balkans, for both residential and business customers. Our cooperation with Elisa Polystar marks a milestone, raising the quality of our networks and further strengthening our customer-focused operations. We are confident that implementing the new system will create a more stable, transparent, and future-proof network for our Hungarian subsidiary, One Hungary," said Péter Fekete, CEO of 4iG Group.

The solution lays the groundwork for further developments leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, which can automatically detect network anomalies, performance issues, and even potential security threats. This not only speeds up troubleshooting but also helps prevent disruptions, delivering a more stable service and an improved customer experience.

"This partnership with 4iG marks another important milestone in our mission to help operators transform complex network data into actionable intelligence. We are proud that 4iG has, once again, chosen Elisa Polystar as a trusted partner, building on our previous successes in Hungary, Albania, and Montenegro. With this new AI-enabled monitoring system, One Hungary will gain real-time visibility across its entire network, empowering proactive decision-making and ensuring customers benefit from more reliable, faster services - and provide the platform for future innovations," said Stephen Preston, CEO of Elisa Polystar.

The system, implemented in collaboration with Elisa Polystar, is a future-proof and flexible platform that supports 2G, 4G and 5G services while keeping pace with long-term data traffic growth. Closely integrated with One Hungary's existing systems, it will drive data-driven decision-making, proactive service management, and a higher level of customer centricity.

Deployment of the system will begin immediately, with the target of delivering new levels of network reliability and performance for One Hungary's customers, in time for the festival and roaming season of summer 2026.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

4iG GROUP

Headquartered in Budapest and majority-owned by Hungarian stakeholders, 4iG Plc. is one of the leading telecommunications, IT, space, and defense industry groups in Hungary and the Western Balkans. As a knowledge-driven and innovation-focused enterprise listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange, 4iG plays a key role in the digital transformation of the region. As Hungary's leading IT systems integrator, the company is positioned as a top business service provider in the digital economy. Through its dynamic expansion strategy, 4iG has become a dominant player in the telecommunications markets of Hungary and the Western Balkans. The Group continues to expand its services, expertise, and portfolio to meet the evolving demands of the telecom and IT sectors. 4iG Group employs over 8,000 professionals. www.4iG.hu

For further information:

Péter Elkán

Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication

4iG Nyrt.

sajto@4ig.hu

ELISA POLYSTAR

Elisa Polystar is a global leader in automated assurance solutions for telecommunications operators, transforming complex network data into operational intelligence that drives business results. Our solutions enable communications service providers to enhance customer experience and achieve operational efficiency through real-time, actionable insights and pragmatic automation.

Drawing on more than two decades of continuous innovation in customer experience assurance and proven automation expertise, we deliver value by helping operators collect, analyze and act on network data effectively. Our portfolio combines smart data management, intelligent analytics, and automated workflows to provide the foundation for increasingly automated network operations.

Trusted by more than 100 communications service providers across 55 countries, we work collaboratively with operators to optimize their multi-vendor networks - whether cloud-native or on-premises. Our solutions help providers improve strategic decision-making, increase customer satisfaction, and optimize operational costs across radio access, transport, and core network domains.

Elisa Polystar is part of Elisa, which provides sustainable solutions for over 2.8 million consumer, corporate and public administration customers in over 100 countries.



With headquarters in Stockholm and offices worldwide, Elisa Polystar is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 by an accredited, independent certification body.

For more information:

Nooshin Zamanzadeh

Head of Marketing

www.elisapolystar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771959/Elisa_Polysatar_4IG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778047/5507745/Elisa_Polystar_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/4ig-group-and-elisa-polystar-announce-expanded-partnership-to-enhance-network-service-performance-and-customer-experience-302556081.html