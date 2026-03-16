Elisa Oyj: Elisa Industriq's CalcuQuote wins 2026 NPI Award for transforming volume pricing negotiations

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CalcuQuote, a leading supply chain solutions provider for the electronics industry, has been named a 2026 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award winner in the Software - Management category for its Price List Agreement (PLA) workflow. The award recognizes CalcuQuote's continued focus on delivering practical, scalable tools that modernize supply chain management for electronics manufacturers worldwide.

Automating volume pricing negotiations at scale

CalcuQuote's PLA workflow transforms what has traditionally been a fragmented, spreadsheet- and email-driven sourcing process into a centralized, automated workflow. By allowing users to upload demand forecasts and automatically issue RFQs to multiple suppliers, the platform brings structure, repeatability, and scalability to volume pricing negotiations.

Unlike standalone tools, the PLA workflow is built directly into CalcuQuote's existing sourcing, quoting, and procurement suite. The integration ensures that sourcing and commodity management teams can move seamlessly from forecast to negotiation to award within a single environment.

Structured supplier collaboration

The workflow is designed for efficiency and visibility. Users import demand forecasts using Excel or CSV files or push them into CalcuQuote's application via API. From there, the system helps issue RFQs tailored to each supplier using highly configurable line cards and commodity classifications. Suppliers respond through a collaboration workspace using standardized templates, eliminating inconsistent formatting and manual data consolidation. The system supports multi-round negotiations, automated award selection, centralized tracking, and real-time bid comparisons filtered by price, minimum order quantity, lead time, manufacturer, authorized status, country, and currency.

With support for more than 50 currencies and daily exchange rate updates, the PLA workflow is well suited for global sourcing strategies used by mid-market and enterprise sourcing and category management teams.

Improving traceability and visibility

By digitizing and consolidating supplier communications, PLA reduces administrative overhead while improving traceability and auditability. All forecasts, RFQs, supplier responses, and awards are stored in a structured, cloud-based system, providing historical visibility and enabling future re-negotiations as demand shifts.

The result is a significant reduction in manual workload so that your sourcing team has more time to focus on margin expansion, cost reduction, supply chain assurance and supplier relations.

CalcuQuote will exhibit at APEX EXPO at the Anaheim Convention Center, California during March 17-19, 2026. Visitors to Booth 3621 can see live demonstrations of the PLA workflow and meet with the CalcuQuote team to learn how the platform streamlines volume pricing negotiations.

About the NPI Awards

The NPI Awards, presented by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, recognize the most innovative products introduced to the electronics assembly industry over the past year. Winners are selected by an independent panel of practicing engineers who evaluate entries based on innovation, functionality, and measurable impact on manufacturing operations.

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisaindustriq.com, tel. +358 50 305 1605

More information about the business: Ying Xiong, Marketing Director of CalcuQuote, +358 440 915 076, ying@calcuquote.com

About CalcuQuote

CalcuQuote delivers supply chain software built for electronics manufacturing. The platform provides operational intelligence for EMS providers, OEMs, and suppliers across sourcing, purchasing, and quoting in a single, connected system. With real-time supply data and seamless system integrations, CalcuQuote increases visibility, speed, and control across the entire supply chain. Founded in 2014, CalcuQuote serves hundreds of companies worldwide and is recognized as a trusted system for forward-thinking electronics manufacturers. CalcuQuote is a business unit of Elisa Industriq. www.elisaindustriq.com/calcuquote

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses?- camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle - serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

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