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WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884 | Ticker-Symbol: EIA
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 10:38
40,240 Euro
+0,05 % +0,020
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELISA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELISA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,14040,22010:50
40,16040,20010:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
39 Leser
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Eltel AB: Eltel and Elisa sign new partnership agreement worth EUR 60 million

Eltel and Elisa, Finnish market leader in telecommunications and digital services, have signed a new framework agreement valid until the end of 2029. The agreement is valued at approximately EUR 60 million.

As a strategic partner, Eltel will provide Elisa with comprehensive solutions for mobile and fixed network services in selected regions. The scope includes network design, construction, installation, and maintenance.

The agreement will commence on 1 May 2026, sustaining Eltel's position as a key contractor partner for Elisa.

For further information, please contact:
Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications
Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel
Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 4,000 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025 the total net sales amounted to EUR 817.8 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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