Eltel AB: Eltel receives contract award decision from Vattenfall worth EUR 275 million

Vattenfall Eldistribution has today, subject to a 10-day standstill period as described below, awarded Eltel a service and maintenance agreement for the geographical areas named Roslagen and Uppland. The contract period is four years, with four option years. The initial four-year period amounts to a contract value of approximately EUR 137.5 million and the total contract value, including the option years, amounts to EUR 275 million.

The contract covers service and maintenance of Vattenfall's electricity network and includes maintenance of power and communication networks, fault repair in power and communication networks, customer-related services, network connections, projects, and metering.



The award decision is subject to a standstill period, which ends on 18 June 2026, during which other suppliers may appeal the decision made by Vattenfall Eldistribution. Assuming there is no appeal, the final contract is expected to be signed on 22 June 2026. The agreement then enters into force on 1 February 2027.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications

Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is one of the leading service providers for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 4,000 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025 the total net sales amounted to EUR 817.8 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.

This information is information that Eltel is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-08 15:00 CEST.