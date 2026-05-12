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WKN: A14NAK | ISIN: SE0006509949 | Ticker-Symbol: E5E
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:17
0,982 Euro
-3,73 % -0,038
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ELTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ELTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9961,06518:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 15:45 Uhr
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Eltel AB: Resolutions by Eltel AB's Annual General Meeting 2026

Today, on 12 May 2026, Eltel AB held its Annual General Meeting in Stockholm.

The below is a summary of the material resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting and complete resolutions will be available on the company's website (eltelgroup.com). The Board of Directors' and the Nomination Committee's full proposals are also set out in the notice to and in other documentation ahead of the Annual General Meeting, which are available on the company's website.

Adoption of financial statements, appropriation of result and discharge from liability
The meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and the consolidated profit and loss statement for the financial year 2025 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2025 included in the annual report. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid. Furthermore, the meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the management of the company and its affairs during the financial year 2025.

Election of and remuneration to members of the Board of Directors and auditor
The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of five ordinary members elected by the general meeting with no deputy Board members. Joakim Olsson, Riitta Palomäki, Erja Sankari, Per Sjöstrand and Roland Sundén were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Per Sjöstrand was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The meeting resolved that remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall amount to a total of EUR 322,100 allocated as follows:

  • EUR 110,500 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors,
  • EUR 36,500 to each of the other members of the Board of Directors, and
  • EUR 16,400 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and EUR 8,200 to each of the other members of committees established by the Board of Directors.

The meeting re-elected KPMG AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. KPMG AB has informed that the authorised public accountant Fredrik Westin will continue as auditor in charge.

The meeting resolved that remuneration to the auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved accounts within the given quotation.

Remuneration report
The meeting resolved to approve the remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

Share-based long-term incentive program 2026 (LTIP 2026)
The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to implement a share-based long-term incentive program 2026 (LTIP 2026), directed towards current and future senior executives and other key individuals within the company and its subsidiaries.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issuance of new shares as well as on repurchase and transfer own shares
The meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, against cash payment, for payment in kind or by way of set-off, resolve on issues of new shares corresponding to not more than 10 per cent of the number of shares issued at the time of the Annual General Meeting.

The meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to repurchase in aggregate as many shares as may be repurchased without the company's holding of own shares at any time exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company. The shares shall be acquired on Nasdaq Stockholm where the shares in the company are listed, and at prices in accordance with the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

The meeting further resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on transfer of the company's own shares, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, against cash payment, for payment in kind or by way of set-off.

For further information:
Caroline Lindgren
General Counsel and Head of Sourcing
+46 70 617 65 73, caroline.lindgren@eltelnetworks.com

Tarja Leikas
CFO
+358 40 730 77 62, tarja.leikas@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel
Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 4,000 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025 the total net sales amounted to EUR 817.8 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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