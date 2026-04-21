

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Elisa Oyj (EIA.F, ELISA.HE), a Finnish telecom company, on Tuesday reported a rise in net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by decreased expenses. However, the company reported a decline in revenue, mainly due to lower equipment sales, hurt by a turbulent economic environment and increased device prices as a result of higher component costs.



For the three-month period, the company registered a net income of EUR 91.4 million, higher than EUR 90 million in the same period last year. Net earnings stood at EUR 0.57 per share as against the prior year's EUR 0.56 per share. Excluding items, earnings were EUR 0.59 per share, compared with EUR 0.58 per share last year.



Profit before tax was EUR 113.5 million, higher than EUR 111.8 million a year ago. EBIT increased to EUR 124 million from EUR 121.6 million in 2025. EBITDA stood at EUR 199.1 million as against EUR 194.6 million last year.



Materials and services expenses were EUR 178.1 million, down from last year's EUR 189 million. Employee expenses declined to EUR 115.1 million from the previous year's EUR 120.3 million.



Revenue was EUR 548.4 million, less than EUR 555.8 million a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook. For fiscal 2026, Elisa still expects comparable EBITDA of EUR 815 million to EUR 845 million. Revenue is anticipated to be at the same level as or slightly higher than in 2025. Elisa projects annual capital expenditure to be 12% of revenue.



For fiscal 2025, Elisa had posted comparable EBITDA of EUR 808 million, with revenue of EUR 2.257 billion.



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