Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that Douglas Gee has been named Global Head of Sales for Asset Servicing, effective 1 July. He replaces the retiring Jon Dunham.

Gee will be responsible for driving global sales strategy, accelerating new business revenue growth and expanding awareness of Northern Trust's ever-evolving capabilities. He will report to Northern Trust Asset Servicing President, Teresa Parker.

Gee, who joined Northern Trust in 2008 to lead its Asset Owner business development for the UK and Ireland, currently manages the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) business development teams. He will remain based in London, adding business development responsibilities for the Americas to his remit.

"Douglas has been instrumental in driving new business growth across both the EMEA and APAC regions, focusing on the evolving investment operating model challenges of many new and prospective clients," Parker said. "With his extensive experience and proven track record in driving sales growth, Douglas is poised to lead our business development organization into its next phase of success, aligning with our strategic objectives and commitment to deliver client-centric solutions."

Gee has more than 25 years of business development experience, having previously specialised in the IT industry prior to joining Northern Trust. He holds a B.Sc. degree, with honours, in Computer Sciences and Politics from University of West England, Bristol.

