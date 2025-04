Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Announces Positive Judgment by the Supreme Court of Canada Regarding the Albino Lake Storage Facility

Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena Gold & Silver", "Skeena" or the "Company") announced that the Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed Richard Mill's ("Mill") and Orogenic Gold Corp.'s ("Orogenic") applications for permission to appeal the B.C. Court of Appeal's ("Court of Appeal") July 2024 judgment in favour of Skeena, in a dispute over ownership of the mineral rights to materials contained in the Albino Lake Storage Facility at Eskay Creek (the "Eskay Creek Material").?

In its July 2024 judgment, the Court of Appeal found that Skeena did not relinquish the materials to the province, and that the prior Gold Commissioner was incorrect to hold that it did so (see news release dated July 5, 2024 ).? As result, the court ruled, "the Province cannot be said to have granted ownership rights to Mr. Mill in the waste material upon his receipt of the mineral claim over the Albino Lake area in 2017".? Based on this and other legal errors in the original decision in favour of Mill, the Court of Appeal set aside that decision, and referred the matter back to the Gold Commissioner for rehearing and reconsideration considering the Court of Appeal's reasons.

Walter Coles, Executive Chairman of Skeena, commented: "We look forward to completing the rehearing before the Gold Commissioner later this year to definitively affirm Skeena's rightful and exclusive ownership of the minerals stored in the Albino Lake Storage Facility and put this matter to rest."

The Supreme Court of Canada's decision ends Mill and Orogenic's bids to appeal the Court of Appeal's decision.? This clears the way to complete the rehearing before the new Gold Commissioner, who was appointed to the position following the original decision.? The rehearing process is underway.? It is not expected to be completed before Q4 2025.?

The Eskay Creek Material contained in the Albino Lake Storage Facility is not part of the Company's mineral resource or reserve Statements for Eskay Creek nor has it been included in any studies, including the November 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study for the Eskay Creek Project.

Skeena is a leading precious metals developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project - a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek will be one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

