Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2025

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $5.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $5.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Book value per share was $24.85, an increase of $1.28, or 22% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.44, or 16% from March 31, 2024.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (1) expanded to 3.52% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Period end deposits increased $38.1 million, or 8% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and $171.6 million, or 10%, from March 31, 2024.

Loans decreased $23.8 million, or 5% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and increased $58.2 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2024.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled -0.01% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 0.93% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets totaled 0.06% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased with a solid start to 2025, which highlights our continued focus of strengthening our balance sheet and improving our performance metrics. Our first quarter results include deposit growth of $38 million, an expanding net interest margin, and we believe excellent overall credit quality. The net interest margin expanded to 3.52% in the first quarter as we have continued to decrease deposit costs. Credit quality continued to be strong, with no charge-offs in the first quarter and nonperforming assets totaling only 6 basis points of total loans," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Although we had solid loan originations in the first quarter, we also had an elevated level of payoffs, particularly in our Construction and Specialty Finance divisions. These payoffs included the completion and sale of several construction projects, along with the payoffs of a few problem loans. Criticized and classified loans have decreased to 1.6% of total loans, compared to 2.5% at year-end," added Mr. Mordell.

Income Statement

Net income totaled $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $190,000 from the first quarter of 2024. A $1.8 million increase in noninterest expense was a primary contributor to the reduction in net income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses.

Taxable equivalent net interest income(1) totaled $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $155,000, or 3% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $470,000, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2024. The taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.52% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 3 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and down 2 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in taxable equivalent net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by a lower cost of deposits and lower rates on short-term borrowings. As of December 30, 2024, the $22 million of subordinated debt repriced from a fixed rate of 5.00% to quarterly floating rate of SOFR plus 359.5 basis points, or 7.91%.

The yield on loans in the first quarter of 2025 was 6.96%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. The overall decrease in loan yields compared to prior periods was primarily driven by the reduction in the Prime rate.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.51% compared to 3.79% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.90% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 28 basis points and 39 basis points, respectively. The cost of deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was 2.76%, a decrease of 18 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $0 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $779,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $319,000 in the first quarter of 2024. The provision was lower in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower loan balances.

Noninterest income was $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included income of $637,000 from fund investments and $150,000 in final proceeds from the settlement related to a previously sold foreclosed property.

Noninterest expense totaled $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $415,000 from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the fourth quarter was primarily due to higher incentive expense and seasonally higher payroll taxes. The first quarter of 2025 also included $222,000 in severance expense. There were 143 full-time equivalent employees on March 31, 2025, compared to 148 on December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.32 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $2.30 billion as of December 31, 2024, and $2.26 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $125.0 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $82.7 million on December 31, 2024, and $90.2 million on March 31, 2024.

Period end loans on March 31, 2025, totaled $1.84 billion, a decrease of $23.8 million, or 5% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $58.2 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2024. The decrease in loans during the first quarter of 2025 included a decrease of $19.7 million in construction and land loans and a $13.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $11.0 million increase in multi-family loans. Quarterly average loans for the first quarter of 2025 increased $42.8 million, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $101.9 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $18.7 million on March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $43,000 from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.14% on March 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% on December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.07% on March 31, 2024 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2024. Criticized and classified loans were 1.63% of total loans, compared to 2.49% as of December 31, 2024.

The available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $296.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $296.6 million on December 31, 2024, and $314.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The unrealized loss for the available-for-sale portfolio totaled $65.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $72.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $74.1 million as of March 31, 2024.

Period end deposits were $1.93 billion on March 31, 2025, an increase of $38.1 million, or 8% annualized, from December 31, 2024. The change in deposits during the first quarter of 2025 included a $60.4 million increase in money market and savings deposits, offset by a $27.8 million decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.89 billion, a decrease of $8.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $161.1 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Short-term borrowings on March 31, 2025, totaled $155.0 million, compared to $185 million as of December 31, 2024 and $290 million as of March 31, 2024.

Book value per share was $24.85 on March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.28 compared to $23.57 on December 31, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was $196.6 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2024. This included an increase in retained earnings of $5.4 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.0 million compared to December 31, 2024.

(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's current quarter and year-to-date results and facilitate comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and any accompanying oral statements by us and our management may contain, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "strive," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond our control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertain market conditions and economic trends nationally, regionally and particularly in the Bay Area (which we define as the California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma) and California generally; risks related to the concentration of our business in California, and specifically within the Bay Area, including risks associated with any downturn in the real estate sector; effects of any actions we may take with respect to our asset or liability portfolios; the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including fires and earthquakes, and acts of war or terrorism; our ability to conduct our business could be disrupted by natural or man-made disasters, including the effects of pandemic viruses; changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of our loans and deposits and our net interest income; risks related to our strategic focus on lending to small to medium-sized businesses; the sufficiency of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for potential loan losses and the value of loan collateral and securities; our ability to attract and retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality and losses in our loan portfolio; the costs of and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; our level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and to raise necessary capital to fund our growth strategy and operations or to meet increased minimum regulatory capital levels; the effects of increased competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial services; technological changes and developments; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of our common stock; risks associated with unauthorized access, cyber-crime and other threats to data security; the effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make or evaluate, and the costs associated with any potential or actual acquisition or disposition; our ability to comply with various governmental and regulatory requirements applicable to financial institutions, including supervisory actions by federal and state banking agencies; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, accounting, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and economic stimulus programs; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including the policies of the Federal Reserve and policies related to tariffs; our ability to implement, maintain and improve effective internal controls; and our success at managing any of the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The foregoing factors should not be considered exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence or how they will affect us. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking information and statements. We disclaim any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025 2024 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter INCOME HIGHLIGHTS Net income $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ 5,846 $ 3,466 $ 5,246 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.87 $ 0.79 $ 0.47 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per share 0.71 0.84 0.77 0.46 0.69 Book value per share 24.85 23.57 23.95 21.77 21.41 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets(1) 0.96 % 1.14 % 1.02 % 0.62 % 0.95 % Return on average equity(1) 11.49 % 13.65 % 12.97 % 8.35 % 12.64 % Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.35 % 3.39 % 3.54 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin(2) 3.52 % 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.39 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio 62.57 % 52.53 % 59.29 % 59.92 % 61.62 % Average loans to average deposits 98.55 % 95.86 % 99.90 % 103.19 % 101.85 % CAPITAL Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.39 % 10.35 % 9.93 % 9.64 % 9.88 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.10 % 10.59 % 10.75 % 10.08 % 10.03 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.10 % 10.59 % 10.75 % 10.08 % 10.03 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.86 % 12.30 % 12.92 % 12.17 % 12.01 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.48 % 8.09 % 8.21 % 7.50 % 7.40 % SHARES OUTSTANDING Number of common shares outstanding 7,912,184 7,906,761 7,871,818 7,876,082 7,803,900 Average common shares outstanding - basic 7,488,051 7,455,650 7,434,726 7,426,949 7,386,639 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 7,682,884 7,661,711 7,622,428 7,578,613 7,551,406 ASSET QUALITY Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.37 % 1.36 % 1.21 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.08 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.01 % 0.93 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % AVERAGE BALANCES Loans, net of deferred loan fees $ 1,858,716 $ 1,815,933 $ 1,804,107 $ 1,813,422 $ 1,756,770 Investment securities 296,422 308,502 311,450 307,294 319,440 Total assets 2,289,935 2,250,086 2,272,623 2,265,583 2,222,778 Deposits 1,885,993 1,894,321 1,805,935 1,757,320 1,724,845 Shareholders' equity 191,891 188,170 179,260 166,874 166,907 (1) Annualized

(2) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Assets 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Cash and due from banks $ 18,866 $ 8,662 $ 15,172 $ 13,750 $ 9,971 Due from Federal Reserve Bank and interest-bearing deposits in banks 106,135 74,039 121,361 97,974 80,208 Total cash and cash equivalents 125,001 82,701 136,533 111,724 90,179 Investment securities - available-for-sale 296,617 296,556 316,741 308,661 314,793 Total investment securities 296,617 296,556 316,741 308,661 314,793 Loans, net of deferred loan fees 1,841,187 1,864,942 1,786,756 1,806,607 1,783,024 Allowance for credit losses on loans (18,722 ) (18,679 ) (22,315 ) (22,410 ) (19,342 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans 1,822,465 1,846,263 1,764,441 1,784,197 1,763,682 Bank owned life insurance 12,764 12,674 12,580 12,490 12,401 Premises and equipment, net 2,118 2,331 2,549 2,810 3,061 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 60,957 63,963 62,625 67,139 72,395 Total assets $ 2,319,922 $ 2,304,488 $ 2,295,469 $ 2,287,021 $ 2,256,511 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 419,823 $ 414,327 $ 405,528 $ 405,644 $ 477,728 Interest-bearing checking 965,467 993,219 1,026,898 840,839 764,766 Money market and savings 399,010 338,578 336,166 312,162 319,692 Time 58,273 74,468 75,033 99,239 56,140 Brokered(1) 86,915 70,763 57,903 80,608 139,532 Total deposits 1,929,488 1,891,355 1,901,528 1,738,492 1,757,858 Subordinated debt, net 22,000 22,000 21,982 21,957 21,931 Short-term borrowings 155,000 185,000 160,000 330,000 290,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,815 19,771 23,438 25,123 19,638 Total liabilities 2,123,303 2,118,126 2,106,948 2,115,572 2,089,427 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 106,839 106,997 106,169 105,487 104,771 Retained earnings 136,139 130,703 124,246 118,400 114,934 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (46,359 ) (51,338 ) (41,894 ) (52,438 ) (52,621 ) Total shareholders' equity 196,619 186,362 188,521 171,449 167,084 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,319,922 $ 2,304,488 $ 2,295,469 $ 2,287,021 $ 2,256,511 (1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, an additional $447.8 million, $470.0 million, $509.3 million, $440.6 million and $336.2 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest and fees on loans $ 31,885 $ 32,308 $ 33,488 $ 33,255 $ 31,828 Interest on investment securities 1,749 1,770 1,767 1,801 1,824 Federal Home Loan Bank dividends 185 185 183 193 190 Other interest income 706 681 1,198 951 819 Total interest income 34,525 34,944 36,636 36,200 34,661 Deposit interest expense 12,827 14,015 14,602 13,494 12,034 Interest on short-term borrowings 1,911 1,437 3,121 3,880 3,442 Interest on subordinated debt 435 293 300 300 300 Total interest expense 15,173 15,745 18,023 17,674 15,776 Net interest income 19,352 19,199 18,613 18,526 18,885 Provision for credit losses - 779 - 2,998 319 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,352 18,420 18,613 15,528 18,566 Service charges and bank fees 762 649 675 658 618 Foreign exchange income 220 191 246 208 251 Income from bank owned life insurance 90 93 90 137 187 Warrant and success fee income - 65 - - - Other investment income 47 637 240 59 155 Other income 52 205 539 36 72 Total noninterest income 1,171 1,840 1,790 1,098 1,283 Salaries and benefit expenses 9,097 7,389 8,336 7,980 8,794 Occupancy and equipment expenses 996 919 1,033 1,039 1,028 Data processing 615 613 638 597 564 Regulatory assessments 544 541 528 568 446 Legal and professional fees 511 452 534 541 611 Other operating expenses 1,079 1,138 1,028 1,033 984 Total noninterest expense 12,842 11,052 12,097 11,758 12,427 Income before income taxes 7,681 9,208 8,306 4,868 7,422 Provision for income taxes 2,245 2,751 2,460 1,402 2,176 Net income $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ 5,846 $ 3,466 $ 5,246 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.87 $ 0.79 $ 0.47 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per common share 0.71 0.84 0.77 0.46 0.69 Weighted average shares - basic 7,488,051 7,455,650 7,434,726 7,426,949 7,386,639 Weighted average shares - diluted 7,682,884 7,661,711 7,622,428 7,578,613 7,551,406

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Yields Interest Yields Average Income/ or Average Income/ or Balance Expense Rates(5) Balance Expense Rates(5) Assets Interest earning assets: Loans(1) $ 1,858,716 $ 31,885 6.96 % $ 1,817,101 $ 32,308 7.07 % Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits 64,376 706 4.45 % 57,698 681 4.70 % Investment securities Taxable investment securities 293,736 1,718 2.37 % 305,963 1,741 2.26 % Non-taxable investment securities(2) 2,686 39 5.84 % 2,539 36 5.64 % Total investment securities 296,422 1,757 2.40 % 308,502 1,777 2.29 % FHLB stock 8,409 185 8.92 % 8,409 185 8.75 % Total interest-earning assets 2,227,923 34,533 6.29 % 2,191,710 34,951 6.34 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 12,851 14,016 All other assets(3) 49,161 44,360 Total assets $ 2,289,935 $ 2,250,086 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits Demand $ 956,994 $ 8,530 3.61 % $ 994,121 $ 9,840 3.94 % Money market and savings 385,434 2,871 3.02 % 351,126 2,794 3.17 % Time 60,282 558 3.75 % 77,203 744 3.83 % Brokered 77,537 868 4.54 % 49,064 637 5.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,480,247 12,827 3.51 % 1,471,514 14,015 3.79 % Short-term borrowings 170,111 1,911 4.56 % 119,707 1,437 4.78 % Subordinated debt 22,000 435 8.02 % 21,993 293 5.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,672,358 15,173 3.68 % 1,613,214 15,745 3.88 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 405,746 422,807 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,940 25,895 Shareholders' equity 191,891 188,170 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,289,935 $ 2,250,086 Net interest spread 2.61 % 2.46 % Net interest income and margin(4) $ 19,360 3.52 % $ 19,206 3.49 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.52 % 3.48 % Cost of deposits $ 1,885,993 $ 12,827 2.76 % $ 1,894,321 $ 14,015 2.94 % (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $496 thousand and $491 thousand, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $ 18.8 million and $22.2 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC,

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Interest Yields Interest Yields Average Income/ or Average Income/ or Balance Expense Rates(5) Balance Expense Rates(5) Assets Interest earning assets: Loans(1) $ 1,858,716 $ 31,885 6.96 % $ 1,758,201 $ 31,828 7.28 % Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits 64,376 706 4.45 % 59,391 819 5.46 % Investment securities Taxable investment securities 293,736 1,718 2.37 % 317,572 1,802 2.28 % Non-taxable investment securities(2) 2,686 39 5.84 % 1,868 28 5.93 % Total investment securities 296,422 1,757 2.40 % 319,440 1,830 2.30 % FHLB stock 8,409 185 8.92 % 8,409 190 9.11 % Total interest-earning assets 2,227,923 34,533 6.29 % 2,145,441 34,667 6.50 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 12,851 13,038 All other assets(3) 49,161 64,299 Total assets $ 2,289,935 $ 2,222,778 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits Demand $ 956,994 $ 8,530 3.61 % $ 746,916 $ 7,439 4.01 % Money market and savings 385,434 2,871 3.02 % 303,593 2,270 3.01 % Time 60,282 558 3.75 % 56,783 555 3.93 % Brokered 77,537 868 4.54 % 134,453 1,770 5.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,480,247 12,827 3.51 % 1,241,745 12,034 3.90 % Short-term borrowings 170,111 1,911 4.56 % 282,066 3,442 4.91 % Subordinated debt 22,000 435 8.02 % 21,917 300 5.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,672,358 15,173 3.68 % 1,545,728 15,776 4.10 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 405,746 483,100 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,940 27,043 Shareholders' equity 191,891 166,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,289,935 $ 2,222,778 Net interest spread 2.61 % 2.40 % Net interest income and margin(4) $ 19,360 3.52 % $ 18,891 3.54 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.52 % 3.54 % Cost of deposits $ 1,885,993 $ 12,827 2.76 % $ 1,724,845 $ 12,034 2.81 % (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $496 thousand and $455 thousand, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $18.8 million and $19.1 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance, beginning of quarter $ 18,679 $ 22,315 $ 22,410 $ 19,342 $ 19,131 Provision for credit losses on loans - 630 - 3,068 211 Charge-offs - (4,266 ) (95 ) - - Recoveries 43 - - - - Balance, end of quarter $ 18,722 $ 18,679 $ 22,315 $ 22,410 $ 19,342 Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of quarter $ 2,247 $ 2,098 $ 2,098 $ 2,168 $ 2,060 Provision for unfunded commitments - 149 - (70 ) 108 Balance, end of quarter $ 2,247 $ 2,247 $ 2,098 $ 2,098 $ 2,168 Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments $ 20,969 $ 20,926 $ 24,413 $ 24,508 $ 21,510 Provision for credit losses under CECL Provision for credit losses on loans $ - $ 630 $ - $ 3,068 $ 211 Provision for unfunded commitments - 149 - (70 ) 108 Total provision for credit losses $ - $ 779 $ - $ 2,998 $ 319 Nonperforming Assets Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 1,340 $ 1,347 $ 3,621 $ 3,686 $ 1,370 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Nonperforming loans 1,340 1,347 3,621 3,686 1,370 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 1,340 $ 1,347 $ 3,621 $ 3,686 $ 1,370 Nonperforming Loans by Type: Commercial $ 1,340 $ 1,347 $ 3,621 $ 3,686 $ 1,370 Total Nonperforming loans $ 1,340 $ 1,347 $ 3,621 $ 3,686 $ 1,370 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.08 % Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.37 % 1.36 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 1397.16 % 1386.71 % 616.27 % 607.98 % 1411.82 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.08 % Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans(1) -0.01 % 0.93 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Criticized loans to total loans 1.43 % 2.27 % 1.62 % 1.49 % 1.40 % Classified loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.39 % (1) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Loans and Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Current Year over March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Quarter Year 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Change Change Period End Loans Commercial and industrial loans $ 803,920 $ 816,963 $ 759,492 $ 774,666 $ 736,068 $ (13,043 ) $ 67,852 Commercial real estate Multi-family 227,003 216,018 199,929 202,292 203,170 10,985 23,833 Owner Occupied 142,764 142,650 141,139 157,376 158,759 114 (15,995 ) Non-Owner Occupied 405,788 414,551 406,007 412,473 408,758 (8,763 ) (2,970 ) Construction and land 226,641 246,301 253,325 242,966 259,562 (19,660 ) (32,921 ) Residential 32,985 27,494 25,799 15,717 16,187 5,491 16,798 Total real estate loans 1,035,181 1,047,014 1,026,199 1,030,824 1,046,436 (11,833 ) (11,255 ) Other loans 2,086 965 1,065 1,117 520 1,121 1,566 Total loans $ 1,841,187 $ 1,864,942 $ 1,786,756 $ 1,806,607 $ 1,783,024 $ (23,755 ) $ 58,163 Period End Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 419,823 $ 414,327 $ 405,528 $ 405,644 $ 477,728 $ 5,496 $ (57,905 ) Interest-bearing checking 965,467 993,219 1,026,898 840,839 764,766 (27,752 ) 200,701 Money market and savings 399,010 338,578 336,166 312,162 319,692 60,432 79,318 Time 58,273 74,468 75,033 99,239 56,140 (16,195 ) 2,133 Brokered(1) 86,915 70,763 57,903 80,608 139,532 16,152 (52,617 ) Total deposits $ 1,929,488 $ 1,891,355 $ 1,901,528 $ 1,738,492 $ 1,757,858 $ 38,133 $ 171,630 Average Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 405,746 $ 422,807 $ 408,626 $ 436,498 $ 483,100 $ (17,061 ) $ (77,354 ) Interest-bearing checking 956,994 994,121 903,542 783,048 746,916 (37,127 ) 210,078 Money market and savings 385,434 351,126 348,125 304,392 303,593 34,308 81,841 Time 60,282 77,203 75,972 97,430 56,783 (16,921 ) 3,499 Brokered 77,537 49,064 69,670 135,952 134,453 28,473 (56,916 ) Total deposits $ 1,885,993 $ 1,894,321 $ 1,805,935 $ 1,757,320 $ 1,724,845 $ (8,328 ) $ 161,148 (1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, an additional $447.8 million, $470.0 million, $509.3 million, $440.6 million and $336.2 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025 2024 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation Net interest income - GAAP $ 19,352 $ 19,199 $ 18,613 $ 18,526 $ 18,885 Taxable equivalent adjustment 8 7 6 5 6 Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 19,360 $ 19,206 $ 18,619 $ 18,531 $ 18,891 Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation Net interest margin - GAAP 3.52 % 3.48 % 3.35 % 3.39 % 3.54 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment - 0.01 - - - Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.52 % 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.39 % 3.54 %

