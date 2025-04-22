Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2025

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $5.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $5.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
Book value per share was $24.85, an increase of $1.28, or 22% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.44, or 16% from March 31, 2024.
Taxable equivalent net interest margin(1) expanded to 3.52% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Period end deposits increased $38.1 million, or 8% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and $171.6 million, or 10%, from March 31, 2024.
Loans decreased $23.8 million, or 5% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and increased $58.2 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2024.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled -0.01% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 0.93% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets totaled 0.06% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
"We are pleased with a solid start to 2025, which highlights our continued focus of strengthening our balance sheet and improving our performance metrics. Our first quarter results include deposit growth of $38 million, an expanding net interest margin, and we believe excellent overall credit quality. The net interest margin expanded to 3.52% in the first quarter as we have continued to decrease deposit costs. Credit quality continued to be strong, with no charge-offs in the first quarter and nonperforming assets totaling only 6 basis points of total loans," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Although we had solid loan originations in the first quarter, we also had an elevated level of payoffs, particularly in our Construction and Specialty Finance divisions. These payoffs included the completion and sale of several construction projects, along with the payoffs of a few problem loans. Criticized and classified loans have decreased to 1.6% of total loans, compared to 2.5% at year-end," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Net income totaled $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $190,000 from the first quarter of 2024. A $1.8 million increase in noninterest expense was a primary contributor to the reduction in net income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses.
Taxable equivalent net interest income(1) totaled $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $155,000, or 3% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $470,000, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2024. The taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.52% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 3 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and down 2 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in taxable equivalent net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by a lower cost of deposits and lower rates on short-term borrowings. As of December 30, 2024, the $22 million of subordinated debt repriced from a fixed rate of 5.00% to quarterly floating rate of SOFR plus 359.5 basis points, or 7.91%.
The yield on loans in the first quarter of 2025 was 6.96%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. The overall decrease in loan yields compared to prior periods was primarily driven by the reduction in the Prime rate.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.51% compared to 3.79% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.90% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 28 basis points and 39 basis points, respectively. The cost of deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was 2.76%, a decrease of 18 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.
The provision for credit losses was $0 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $779,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $319,000 in the first quarter of 2024. The provision was lower in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower loan balances.
Noninterest income was $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included income of $637,000 from fund investments and $150,000 in final proceeds from the settlement related to a previously sold foreclosed property.
Noninterest expense totaled $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $415,000 from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the fourth quarter was primarily due to higher incentive expense and seasonally higher payroll taxes. The first quarter of 2025 also included $222,000 in severance expense. There were 143 full-time equivalent employees on March 31, 2025, compared to 148 on December 31, 2024.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.32 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $2.30 billion as of December 31, 2024, and $2.26 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $125.0 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $82.7 million on December 31, 2024, and $90.2 million on March 31, 2024.
Period end loans on March 31, 2025, totaled $1.84 billion, a decrease of $23.8 million, or 5% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $58.2 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2024. The decrease in loans during the first quarter of 2025 included a decrease of $19.7 million in construction and land loans and a $13.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $11.0 million increase in multi-family loans. Quarterly average loans for the first quarter of 2025 increased $42.8 million, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $101.9 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2024.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $18.7 million on March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $43,000 from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.14% on March 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% on December 31, 2024.
Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.07% on March 31, 2024 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2024. Criticized and classified loans were 1.63% of total loans, compared to 2.49% as of December 31, 2024.
The available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $296.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $296.6 million on December 31, 2024, and $314.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The unrealized loss for the available-for-sale portfolio totaled $65.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $72.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $74.1 million as of March 31, 2024.
Period end deposits were $1.93 billion on March 31, 2025, an increase of $38.1 million, or 8% annualized, from December 31, 2024. The change in deposits during the first quarter of 2025 included a $60.4 million increase in money market and savings deposits, offset by a $27.8 million decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.89 billion, a decrease of $8.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $161.1 million from the first quarter of 2024.
Short-term borrowings on March 31, 2025, totaled $155.0 million, compared to $185 million as of December 31, 2024 and $290 million as of March 31, 2024.
Book value per share was $24.85 on March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.28 compared to $23.57 on December 31, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was $196.6 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2024. This included an increase in retained earnings of $5.4 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.0 million compared to December 31, 2024.
(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's current quarter and year-to-date results and facilitate comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and any accompanying oral statements by us and our management may contain, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "strive," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond our control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertain market conditions and economic trends nationally, regionally and particularly in the Bay Area (which we define as the California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma) and California generally; risks related to the concentration of our business in California, and specifically within the Bay Area, including risks associated with any downturn in the real estate sector; effects of any actions we may take with respect to our asset or liability portfolios; the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including fires and earthquakes, and acts of war or terrorism; our ability to conduct our business could be disrupted by natural or man-made disasters, including the effects of pandemic viruses; changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of our loans and deposits and our net interest income; risks related to our strategic focus on lending to small to medium-sized businesses; the sufficiency of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for potential loan losses and the value of loan collateral and securities; our ability to attract and retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality and losses in our loan portfolio; the costs of and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; our level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and to raise necessary capital to fund our growth strategy and operations or to meet increased minimum regulatory capital levels; the effects of increased competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial services; technological changes and developments; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of our common stock; risks associated with unauthorized access, cyber-crime and other threats to data security; the effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make or evaluate, and the costs associated with any potential or actual acquisition or disposition; our ability to comply with various governmental and regulatory requirements applicable to financial institutions, including supervisory actions by federal and state banking agencies; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, accounting, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and economic stimulus programs; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including the policies of the Federal Reserve and policies related to tariffs; our ability to implement, maintain and improve effective internal controls; and our success at managing any of the risks involved in the foregoing items.
The foregoing factors should not be considered exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence or how they will affect us. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking information and statements. We disclaim any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2025
2024
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
INCOME HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
0.73
$
0.87
$
0.79
$
0.47
$
0.71
Diluted earnings per share
0.71
0.84
0.77
0.46
0.69
Book value per share
24.85
23.57
23.95
21.77
21.41
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets(1)
0.96
%
1.14
%
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.95
%
Return on average equity(1)
11.49
%
13.65
%
12.97
%
8.35
%
12.64
%
Net interest margin
3.52
%
3.48
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin(2)
3.52
%
3.49
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
Efficiency ratio
62.57
%
52.53
%
59.29
%
59.92
%
61.62
%
Average loans to average deposits
98.55
%
95.86
%
99.90
%
103.19
%
101.85
%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.39
%
10.35
%
9.93
%
9.64
%
9.88
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.10
%
10.59
%
10.75
%
10.08
%
10.03
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.10
%
10.59
%
10.75
%
10.08
%
10.03
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.86
%
12.30
%
12.92
%
12.17
%
12.01
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.48
%
8.09
%
8.21
%
7.50
%
7.40
%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
7,912,184
7,906,761
7,871,818
7,876,082
7,803,900
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,488,051
7,455,650
7,434,726
7,426,949
7,386,639
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,682,884
7,661,711
7,622,428
7,578,613
7,551,406
ASSET QUALITY
Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.21
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.08
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)
-0.01
%
0.93
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
$
1,858,716
$
1,815,933
$
1,804,107
$
1,813,422
$
1,756,770
Investment securities
296,422
308,502
311,450
307,294
319,440
Total assets
2,289,935
2,250,086
2,272,623
2,265,583
2,222,778
Deposits
1,885,993
1,894,321
1,805,935
1,757,320
1,724,845
Shareholders' equity
191,891
188,170
179,260
166,874
166,907
(1) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Assets
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Cash and due from banks
$
18,866
$
8,662
$
15,172
$
13,750
$
9,971
Due from Federal Reserve Bank
and interest-bearing deposits in banks
106,135
74,039
121,361
97,974
80,208
Total cash and cash equivalents
125,001
82,701
136,533
111,724
90,179
Investment securities - available-for-sale
296,617
296,556
316,741
308,661
314,793
Total investment securities
296,617
296,556
316,741
308,661
314,793
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
1,841,187
1,864,942
1,786,756
1,806,607
1,783,024
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(18,722
)
(18,679
)
(22,315
)
(22,410
)
(19,342
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
1,822,465
1,846,263
1,764,441
1,784,197
1,763,682
Bank owned life insurance
12,764
12,674
12,580
12,490
12,401
Premises and equipment, net
2,118
2,331
2,549
2,810
3,061
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
60,957
63,963
62,625
67,139
72,395
Total assets
$
2,319,922
$
2,304,488
$
2,295,469
$
2,287,021
$
2,256,511
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
419,823
$
414,327
$
405,528
$
405,644
$
477,728
Interest-bearing checking
965,467
993,219
1,026,898
840,839
764,766
Money market and savings
399,010
338,578
336,166
312,162
319,692
Time
58,273
74,468
75,033
99,239
56,140
Brokered(1)
86,915
70,763
57,903
80,608
139,532
Total deposits
1,929,488
1,891,355
1,901,528
1,738,492
1,757,858
Subordinated debt, net
22,000
22,000
21,982
21,957
21,931
Short-term borrowings
155,000
185,000
160,000
330,000
290,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
16,815
19,771
23,438
25,123
19,638
Total liabilities
2,123,303
2,118,126
2,106,948
2,115,572
2,089,427
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
106,839
106,997
106,169
105,487
104,771
Retained earnings
136,139
130,703
124,246
118,400
114,934
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(46,359
)
(51,338
)
(41,894
)
(52,438
)
(52,621
)
Total shareholders' equity
196,619
186,362
188,521
171,449
167,084
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,319,922
$
2,304,488
$
2,295,469
$
2,287,021
$
2,256,511
(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, an additional $447.8 million, $470.0 million, $509.3 million, $440.6 million and $336.2 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest and fees on loans
$
31,885
$
32,308
$
33,488
$
33,255
$
31,828
Interest on investment securities
1,749
1,770
1,767
1,801
1,824
Federal Home Loan Bank dividends
185
185
183
193
190
Other interest income
706
681
1,198
951
819
Total interest income
34,525
34,944
36,636
36,200
34,661
Deposit interest expense
12,827
14,015
14,602
13,494
12,034
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,911
1,437
3,121
3,880
3,442
Interest on subordinated debt
435
293
300
300
300
Total interest expense
15,173
15,745
18,023
17,674
15,776
Net interest income
19,352
19,199
18,613
18,526
18,885
Provision for credit losses
-
779
-
2,998
319
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
19,352
18,420
18,613
15,528
18,566
Service charges and bank fees
762
649
675
658
618
Foreign exchange income
220
191
246
208
251
Income from bank owned life insurance
90
93
90
137
187
Warrant and success fee income
-
65
-
-
-
Other investment income
47
637
240
59
155
Other income
52
205
539
36
72
Total noninterest income
1,171
1,840
1,790
1,098
1,283
Salaries and benefit expenses
9,097
7,389
8,336
7,980
8,794
Occupancy and equipment expenses
996
919
1,033
1,039
1,028
Data processing
615
613
638
597
564
Regulatory assessments
544
541
528
568
446
Legal and professional fees
511
452
534
541
611
Other operating expenses
1,079
1,138
1,028
1,033
984
Total noninterest expense
12,842
11,052
12,097
11,758
12,427
Income before income taxes
7,681
9,208
8,306
4,868
7,422
Provision for income taxes
2,245
2,751
2,460
1,402
2,176
Net income
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
5,246
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.73
$
0.87
$
0.79
$
0.47
$
0.71
Diluted earnings per common share
0.71
0.84
0.77
0.46
0.69
Weighted average shares - basic
7,488,051
7,455,650
7,434,726
7,426,949
7,386,639
Weighted average shares - diluted
7,682,884
7,661,711
7,622,428
7,578,613
7,551,406
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates(5)
Balance
Expense
Rates(5)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans(1)
$
1,858,716
$
31,885
6.96
%
$
1,817,101
$
32,308
7.07
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
64,376
706
4.45
%
57,698
681
4.70
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
293,736
1,718
2.37
%
305,963
1,741
2.26
%
Non-taxable investment securities(2)
2,686
39
5.84
%
2,539
36
5.64
%
Total investment securities
296,422
1,757
2.40
%
308,502
1,777
2.29
%
FHLB stock
8,409
185
8.92
%
8,409
185
8.75
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,227,923
34,533
6.29
%
2,191,710
34,951
6.34
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
12,851
14,016
All other assets(3)
49,161
44,360
Total assets
$
2,289,935
$
2,250,086
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
956,994
$
8,530
3.61
%
$
994,121
$
9,840
3.94
%
Money market and savings
385,434
2,871
3.02
%
351,126
2,794
3.17
%
Time
60,282
558
3.75
%
77,203
744
3.83
%
Brokered
77,537
868
4.54
%
49,064
637
5.16
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,480,247
12,827
3.51
%
1,471,514
14,015
3.79
%
Short-term borrowings
170,111
1,911
4.56
%
119,707
1,437
4.78
%
Subordinated debt
22,000
435
8.02
%
21,993
293
5.30
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,672,358
15,173
3.68
%
1,613,214
15,745
3.88
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
405,746
422,807
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19,940
25,895
Shareholders' equity
191,891
188,170
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,289,935
$
2,250,086
Net interest spread
2.61
%
2.46
%
Net interest income and margin(4)
$
19,360
3.52
%
$
19,206
3.49
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.52
%
3.48
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,885,993
$
12,827
2.76
%
$
1,894,321
$
14,015
2.94
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $496 thousand and $491 thousand, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC,
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates(5)
Balance
Expense
Rates(5)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans(1)
$
1,858,716
$
31,885
6.96
%
$
1,758,201
$
31,828
7.28
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
64,376
706
4.45
%
59,391
819
5.46
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
293,736
1,718
2.37
%
317,572
1,802
2.28
%
Non-taxable investment securities(2)
2,686
39
5.84
%
1,868
28
5.93
%
Total investment securities
296,422
1,757
2.40
%
319,440
1,830
2.30
%
FHLB stock
8,409
185
8.92
%
8,409
190
9.11
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,227,923
34,533
6.29
%
2,145,441
34,667
6.50
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
12,851
13,038
All other assets(3)
49,161
64,299
Total assets
$
2,289,935
$
2,222,778
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
$
956,994
$
8,530
3.61
%
$
746,916
$
7,439
4.01
%
Money market and savings
385,434
2,871
3.02
%
303,593
2,270
3.01
%
Time
60,282
558
3.75
%
56,783
555
3.93
%
Brokered
77,537
868
4.54
%
134,453
1,770
5.29
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,480,247
12,827
3.51
%
1,241,745
12,034
3.90
%
Short-term borrowings
170,111
1,911
4.56
%
282,066
3,442
4.91
%
Subordinated debt
22,000
435
8.02
%
21,917
300
5.51
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,672,358
15,173
3.68
%
1,545,728
15,776
4.10
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
405,746
483,100
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19,940
27,043
Shareholders' equity
191,891
166,907
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
2,289,935
$
2,222,778
Net interest spread
2.61
%
2.40
%
Net interest income and margin(4)
$
19,360
3.52
%
$
18,891
3.54
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.52
%
3.54
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,885,993
$
12,827
2.76
%
$
1,724,845
$
12,034
2.81
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $496 thousand and $455 thousand, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
18,679
$
22,315
$
22,410
$
19,342
$
19,131
Provision for credit losses on loans
-
630
-
3,068
211
Charge-offs
-
(4,266
)
(95
)
-
-
Recoveries
43
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of quarter
$
18,722
$
18,679
$
22,315
$
22,410
$
19,342
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
2,247
$
2,098
$
2,098
$
2,168
$
2,060
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
149
-
(70
)
108
Balance, end of quarter
$
2,247
$
2,247
$
2,098
$
2,098
$
2,168
Total allowance for credit losses
- loans and unfunded commitments
$
20,969
$
20,926
$
24,413
$
24,508
$
21,510
Provision for credit losses under CECL
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
-
$
630
$
-
$
3,068
$
211
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
149
-
(70
)
108
Total provision for credit losses
$
-
$
779
$
-
$
2,998
$
319
Nonperforming Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
$
1,340
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming loans
1,340
1,347
3,621
3,686
1,370
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$
1,340
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
Nonperforming Loans by Type:
Commercial
$
1,340
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
Total Nonperforming loans
$
1,340
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,370
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.02
%
1.00
%
1.25
%
1.24
%
1.08
%
Total allowance for credit losses-loans
and unfunded commitments
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.21
%
Allowance for credit losses on
loans to nonperforming loans
1397.16
%
1386.71
%
616.27
%
607.98
%
1411.82
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.08
%
Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans(1)
-0.01
%
0.93
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Criticized loans to total loans
1.43
%
2.27
%
1.62
%
1.49
%
1.40
%
Classified loans to total loans
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.51
%
0.52
%
0.39
%
(1) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Current
Year over
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Quarter
Year
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Change
Change
Period End Loans
Commercial and industrial loans
$
803,920
$
816,963
$
759,492
$
774,666
$
736,068
$
(13,043
)
$
67,852
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
227,003
216,018
199,929
202,292
203,170
10,985
23,833
Owner Occupied
142,764
142,650
141,139
157,376
158,759
114
(15,995
)
Non-Owner Occupied
405,788
414,551
406,007
412,473
408,758
(8,763
)
(2,970
)
Construction and land
226,641
246,301
253,325
242,966
259,562
(19,660
)
(32,921
)
Residential
32,985
27,494
25,799
15,717
16,187
5,491
16,798
Total real estate loans
1,035,181
1,047,014
1,026,199
1,030,824
1,046,436
(11,833
)
(11,255
)
Other loans
2,086
965
1,065
1,117
520
1,121
1,566
Total loans
$
1,841,187
$
1,864,942
$
1,786,756
$
1,806,607
$
1,783,024
$
(23,755
)
$
58,163
Period End Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
419,823
$
414,327
$
405,528
$
405,644
$
477,728
$
5,496
$
(57,905
)
Interest-bearing checking
965,467
993,219
1,026,898
840,839
764,766
(27,752
)
200,701
Money market and savings
399,010
338,578
336,166
312,162
319,692
60,432
79,318
Time
58,273
74,468
75,033
99,239
56,140
(16,195
)
2,133
Brokered(1)
86,915
70,763
57,903
80,608
139,532
16,152
(52,617
)
Total deposits
$
1,929,488
$
1,891,355
$
1,901,528
$
1,738,492
$
1,757,858
$
38,133
$
171,630
Average Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
405,746
$
422,807
$
408,626
$
436,498
$
483,100
$
(17,061
)
$
(77,354
)
Interest-bearing checking
956,994
994,121
903,542
783,048
746,916
(37,127
)
210,078
Money market and savings
385,434
351,126
348,125
304,392
303,593
34,308
81,841
Time
60,282
77,203
75,972
97,430
56,783
(16,921
)
3,499
Brokered
77,537
49,064
69,670
135,952
134,453
28,473
(56,916
)
Total deposits
$
1,885,993
$
1,894,321
$
1,805,935
$
1,757,320
$
1,724,845
$
(8,328
)
$
161,148
(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, an additional $447.8 million, $470.0 million, $509.3 million, $440.6 million and $336.2 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2025
2024
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent
net interest income reconciliation
Net interest income - GAAP
$
19,352
$
19,199
$
18,613
$
18,526
$
18,885
Taxable equivalent adjustment
8
7
6
5
6
Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
$
19,360
$
19,206
$
18,619
$
18,531
$
18,891
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent
net interest margin reconciliation
Net interest margin - GAAP
3.52
%
3.48
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
-
0.01
-
-
-
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
3.52
%
3.49
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.54
%
