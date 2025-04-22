Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 12:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $5.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $5.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Book value per share was $24.85, an increase of $1.28, or 22% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.44, or 16% from March 31, 2024.

  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin(1) expanded to 3.52% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Period end deposits increased $38.1 million, or 8% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and $171.6 million, or 10%, from March 31, 2024.

  • Loans decreased $23.8 million, or 5% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and increased $58.2 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2024.

  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled -0.01% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 0.93% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets totaled 0.06% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased with a solid start to 2025, which highlights our continued focus of strengthening our balance sheet and improving our performance metrics. Our first quarter results include deposit growth of $38 million, an expanding net interest margin, and we believe excellent overall credit quality. The net interest margin expanded to 3.52% in the first quarter as we have continued to decrease deposit costs. Credit quality continued to be strong, with no charge-offs in the first quarter and nonperforming assets totaling only 6 basis points of total loans," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Although we had solid loan originations in the first quarter, we also had an elevated level of payoffs, particularly in our Construction and Specialty Finance divisions. These payoffs included the completion and sale of several construction projects, along with the payoffs of a few problem loans. Criticized and classified loans have decreased to 1.6% of total loans, compared to 2.5% at year-end," added Mr. Mordell.

Income Statement

Net income totaled $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $190,000 from the first quarter of 2024. A $1.8 million increase in noninterest expense was a primary contributor to the reduction in net income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses.

Taxable equivalent net interest income(1) totaled $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $155,000, or 3% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $470,000, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2024. The taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.52% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 3 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and down 2 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in taxable equivalent net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by a lower cost of deposits and lower rates on short-term borrowings. As of December 30, 2024, the $22 million of subordinated debt repriced from a fixed rate of 5.00% to quarterly floating rate of SOFR plus 359.5 basis points, or 7.91%.

The yield on loans in the first quarter of 2025 was 6.96%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. The overall decrease in loan yields compared to prior periods was primarily driven by the reduction in the Prime rate.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.51% compared to 3.79% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.90% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 28 basis points and 39 basis points, respectively. The cost of deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was 2.76%, a decrease of 18 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $0 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $779,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $319,000 in the first quarter of 2024. The provision was lower in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower loan balances.

Noninterest income was $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included income of $637,000 from fund investments and $150,000 in final proceeds from the settlement related to a previously sold foreclosed property.

Noninterest expense totaled $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $415,000 from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the fourth quarter was primarily due to higher incentive expense and seasonally higher payroll taxes. The first quarter of 2025 also included $222,000 in severance expense. There were 143 full-time equivalent employees on March 31, 2025, compared to 148 on December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.32 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $2.30 billion as of December 31, 2024, and $2.26 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $125.0 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $82.7 million on December 31, 2024, and $90.2 million on March 31, 2024.

Period end loans on March 31, 2025, totaled $1.84 billion, a decrease of $23.8 million, or 5% annualized, from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $58.2 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2024. The decrease in loans during the first quarter of 2025 included a decrease of $19.7 million in construction and land loans and a $13.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $11.0 million increase in multi-family loans. Quarterly average loans for the first quarter of 2025 increased $42.8 million, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $101.9 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $18.7 million on March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $43,000 from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.14% on March 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% on December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.07% on March 31, 2024 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2024. Criticized and classified loans were 1.63% of total loans, compared to 2.49% as of December 31, 2024.

The available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $296.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $296.6 million on December 31, 2024, and $314.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The unrealized loss for the available-for-sale portfolio totaled $65.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $72.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $74.1 million as of March 31, 2024.

Period end deposits were $1.93 billion on March 31, 2025, an increase of $38.1 million, or 8% annualized, from December 31, 2024. The change in deposits during the first quarter of 2025 included a $60.4 million increase in money market and savings deposits, offset by a $27.8 million decrease in interest-bearing checking deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.89 billion, a decrease of $8.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $161.1 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Short-term borrowings on March 31, 2025, totaled $155.0 million, compared to $185 million as of December 31, 2024 and $290 million as of March 31, 2024.

Book value per share was $24.85 on March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.28 compared to $23.57 on December 31, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was $196.6 million on March 31, 2025, an increase of $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2024. This included an increase in retained earnings of $5.4 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.0 million compared to December 31, 2024.

(1) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's current quarter and year-to-date results and facilitate comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and any accompanying oral statements by us and our management may contain, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "strive," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond our control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertain market conditions and economic trends nationally, regionally and particularly in the Bay Area (which we define as the California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma) and California generally; risks related to the concentration of our business in California, and specifically within the Bay Area, including risks associated with any downturn in the real estate sector; effects of any actions we may take with respect to our asset or liability portfolios; the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including fires and earthquakes, and acts of war or terrorism; our ability to conduct our business could be disrupted by natural or man-made disasters, including the effects of pandemic viruses; changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of our loans and deposits and our net interest income; risks related to our strategic focus on lending to small to medium-sized businesses; the sufficiency of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for potential loan losses and the value of loan collateral and securities; our ability to attract and retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality and losses in our loan portfolio; the costs of and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; our level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and to raise necessary capital to fund our growth strategy and operations or to meet increased minimum regulatory capital levels; the effects of increased competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial services; technological changes and developments; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of our common stock; risks associated with unauthorized access, cyber-crime and other threats to data security; the effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make or evaluate, and the costs associated with any potential or actual acquisition or disposition; our ability to comply with various governmental and regulatory requirements applicable to financial institutions, including supervisory actions by federal and state banking agencies; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, accounting, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and economic stimulus programs; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including the policies of the Federal Reserve and policies related to tariffs; our ability to implement, maintain and improve effective internal controls; and our success at managing any of the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The foregoing factors should not be considered exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence or how they will affect us. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking information and statements. We disclaim any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Contact:

Patrick Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
408-200-7390
IR@avidbank.com

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025

2024

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INCOME HIGHLIGHTS

Net income

$

5,436

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

PER SHARE DATA

Basic earnings per share

$

0.73

$

0.87

$

0.79

$

0.47

$

0.71

Diluted earnings per share

0.71

0.84

0.77

0.46

0.69

Book value per share

24.85

23.57

23.95

21.77

21.41

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Return on average assets(1)

0.96

%

1.14

%

1.02

%

0.62

%

0.95

%

Return on average equity(1)

11.49

%

13.65

%

12.97

%

8.35

%

12.64

%

Net interest margin

3.52

%

3.48

%

3.35

%

3.39

%

3.54

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin(2)

3.52

%

3.49

%

3.35

%

3.39

%

3.54

%

Efficiency ratio

62.57

%

52.53

%

59.29

%

59.92

%

61.62

%

Average loans to average deposits

98.55

%

95.86

%

99.90

%

103.19

%

101.85

%

CAPITAL

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.39

%

10.35

%

9.93

%

9.64

%

9.88

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.10

%

10.59

%

10.75

%

10.08

%

10.03

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.10

%

10.59

%

10.75

%

10.08

%

10.03

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

12.86

%

12.30

%

12.92

%

12.17

%

12.01

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.48

%

8.09

%

8.21

%

7.50

%

7.40

%

SHARES OUTSTANDING

Number of common shares outstanding

7,912,184

7,906,761

7,871,818

7,876,082

7,803,900

Average common shares outstanding - basic

7,488,051

7,455,650

7,434,726

7,426,949

7,386,639

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,682,884

7,661,711

7,622,428

7,578,613

7,551,406

ASSET QUALITY

Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments

1.14

%

1.12

%

1.37

%

1.36

%

1.21

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.06

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.20

%

0.20

%

0.08

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (1)

-0.01

%

0.93

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

AVERAGE BALANCES

Loans, net of deferred loan fees

$

1,858,716

$

1,815,933

$

1,804,107

$

1,813,422

$

1,756,770

Investment securities

296,422

308,502

311,450

307,294

319,440

Total assets

2,289,935

2,250,086

2,272,623

2,265,583

2,222,778

Deposits

1,885,993

1,894,321

1,805,935

1,757,320

1,724,845

Shareholders' equity

191,891

188,170

179,260

166,874

166,907

(1) Annualized
(2) A Non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Assets

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Cash and due from banks

$

18,866

$

8,662

$

15,172

$

13,750

$

9,971

Due from Federal Reserve Bank

and interest-bearing deposits in banks

106,135

74,039

121,361

97,974

80,208

Total cash and cash equivalents

125,001

82,701

136,533

111,724

90,179

Investment securities - available-for-sale

296,617

296,556

316,741

308,661

314,793

Total investment securities

296,617

296,556

316,741

308,661

314,793

Loans, net of deferred loan fees

1,841,187

1,864,942

1,786,756

1,806,607

1,783,024

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(18,722

)

(18,679

)

(22,315

)

(22,410

)

(19,342

)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans

1,822,465

1,846,263

1,764,441

1,784,197

1,763,682

Bank owned life insurance

12,764

12,674

12,580

12,490

12,401

Premises and equipment, net

2,118

2,331

2,549

2,810

3,061

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

60,957

63,963

62,625

67,139

72,395

Total assets

$

2,319,922

$

2,304,488

$

2,295,469

$

2,287,021

$

2,256,511

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing demand

$

419,823

$

414,327

$

405,528

$

405,644

$

477,728

Interest-bearing checking

965,467

993,219

1,026,898

840,839

764,766

Money market and savings

399,010

338,578

336,166

312,162

319,692

Time

58,273

74,468

75,033

99,239

56,140

Brokered(1)

86,915

70,763

57,903

80,608

139,532

Total deposits

1,929,488

1,891,355

1,901,528

1,738,492

1,757,858

Subordinated debt, net

22,000

22,000

21,982

21,957

21,931

Short-term borrowings

155,000

185,000

160,000

330,000

290,000

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

16,815

19,771

23,438

25,123

19,638

Total liabilities

2,123,303

2,118,126

2,106,948

2,115,572

2,089,427

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock

106,839

106,997

106,169

105,487

104,771

Retained earnings

136,139

130,703

124,246

118,400

114,934

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(46,359

)

(51,338

)

(41,894

)

(52,438

)

(52,621

)

Total shareholders' equity

196,619

186,362

188,521

171,449

167,084

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,319,922

$

2,304,488

$

2,295,469

$

2,287,021

$

2,256,511

(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, an additional $447.8 million, $470.0 million, $509.3 million, $440.6 million and $336.2 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Interest and fees on loans

$

31,885

$

32,308

$

33,488

$

33,255

$

31,828

Interest on investment securities

1,749

1,770

1,767

1,801

1,824

Federal Home Loan Bank dividends

185

185

183

193

190

Other interest income

706

681

1,198

951

819

Total interest income

34,525

34,944

36,636

36,200

34,661

Deposit interest expense

12,827

14,015

14,602

13,494

12,034

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,911

1,437

3,121

3,880

3,442

Interest on subordinated debt

435

293

300

300

300

Total interest expense

15,173

15,745

18,023

17,674

15,776

Net interest income

19,352

19,199

18,613

18,526

18,885

Provision for credit losses

-

779

-

2,998

319

Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

19,352

18,420

18,613

15,528

18,566

Service charges and bank fees

762

649

675

658

618

Foreign exchange income

220

191

246

208

251

Income from bank owned life insurance

90

93

90

137

187

Warrant and success fee income

-

65

-

-

-

Other investment income

47

637

240

59

155

Other income

52

205

539

36

72

Total noninterest income

1,171

1,840

1,790

1,098

1,283

Salaries and benefit expenses

9,097

7,389

8,336

7,980

8,794

Occupancy and equipment expenses

996

919

1,033

1,039

1,028

Data processing

615

613

638

597

564

Regulatory assessments

544

541

528

568

446

Legal and professional fees

511

452

534

541

611

Other operating expenses

1,079

1,138

1,028

1,033

984

Total noninterest expense

12,842

11,052

12,097

11,758

12,427

Income before income taxes

7,681

9,208

8,306

4,868

7,422

Provision for income taxes

2,245

2,751

2,460

1,402

2,176

Net income

$

5,436

$

6,457

$

5,846

$

3,466

$

5,246

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.73

$

0.87

$

0.79

$

0.47

$

0.71

Diluted earnings per common share

0.71

0.84

0.77

0.46

0.69

Weighted average shares - basic

7,488,051

7,455,650

7,434,726

7,426,949

7,386,639

Weighted average shares - diluted

7,682,884

7,661,711

7,622,428

7,578,613

7,551,406

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Interest

Yields

Interest

Yields

Average

Income/

or

Average

Income/

or

Balance

Expense

Rates(5)

Balance

Expense

Rates(5)

Assets

Interest earning assets:

Loans(1)

$

1,858,716

$

31,885

6.96

%

$

1,817,101

$

32,308

7.07

%

Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits

64,376

706

4.45

%

57,698

681

4.70

%

Investment securities

Taxable investment securities

293,736

1,718

2.37

%

305,963

1,741

2.26

%

Non-taxable investment securities(2)

2,686

39

5.84

%

2,539

36

5.64

%

Total investment securities

296,422

1,757

2.40

%

308,502

1,777

2.29

%

FHLB stock

8,409

185

8.92

%

8,409

185

8.75

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,227,923

34,533

6.29

%

2,191,710

34,951

6.34

%

Noninterest-earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

12,851

14,016

All other assets(3)

49,161

44,360

Total assets

$

2,289,935

$

2,250,086

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits

Demand

$

956,994

$

8,530

3.61

%

$

994,121

$

9,840

3.94

%

Money market and savings

385,434

2,871

3.02

%

351,126

2,794

3.17

%

Time

60,282

558

3.75

%

77,203

744

3.83

%

Brokered

77,537

868

4.54

%

49,064

637

5.16

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,480,247

12,827

3.51

%

1,471,514

14,015

3.79

%

Short-term borrowings

170,111

1,911

4.56

%

119,707

1,437

4.78

%

Subordinated debt

22,000

435

8.02

%

21,993

293

5.30

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,672,358

15,173

3.68

%

1,613,214

15,745

3.88

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

405,746

422,807

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,940

25,895

Shareholders' equity

191,891

188,170

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$

2,289,935

$

2,250,086

Net interest spread

2.61

%

2.46

%

Net interest income and margin(4)

$

19,360

3.52

%

$

19,206

3.49

%

Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin

3.52

%

3.48

%

Cost of deposits

$

1,885,993

$

12,827

2.76

%

$

1,894,321

$

14,015

2.94

%

(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $496 thousand and $491 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $ 18.8 million and $22.2 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC,
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Interest

Yields

Interest

Yields

Average

Income/

or

Average

Income/

or

Balance

Expense

Rates(5)

Balance

Expense

Rates(5)

Assets

Interest earning assets:

Loans(1)

$

1,858,716

$

31,885

6.96

%

$

1,758,201

$

31,828

7.28

%

Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits

64,376

706

4.45

%

59,391

819

5.46

%

Investment securities

Taxable investment securities

293,736

1,718

2.37

%

317,572

1,802

2.28

%

Non-taxable investment securities(2)

2,686

39

5.84

%

1,868

28

5.93

%

Total investment securities

296,422

1,757

2.40

%

319,440

1,830

2.30

%

FHLB stock

8,409

185

8.92

%

8,409

190

9.11

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,227,923

34,533

6.29

%

2,145,441

34,667

6.50

%

Noninterest-earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

12,851

13,038

All other assets(3)

49,161

64,299

Total assets

$

2,289,935

$

2,222,778

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits

Demand

$

956,994

$

8,530

3.61

%

$

746,916

$

7,439

4.01

%

Money market and savings

385,434

2,871

3.02

%

303,593

2,270

3.01

%

Time

60,282

558

3.75

%

56,783

555

3.93

%

Brokered

77,537

868

4.54

%

134,453

1,770

5.29

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,480,247

12,827

3.51

%

1,241,745

12,034

3.90

%

Short-term borrowings

170,111

1,911

4.56

%

282,066

3,442

4.91

%

Subordinated debt

22,000

435

8.02

%

21,917

300

5.51

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,672,358

15,173

3.68

%

1,545,728

15,776

4.10

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

405,746

483,100

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,940

27,043

Shareholders' equity

191,891

166,907

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$

2,289,935

$

2,222,778

Net interest spread

2.61

%

2.40

%

Net interest income and margin(4)

$

19,360

3.52

%

$

18,891

3.54

%

Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin

3.52

%

3.54

%

Cost of deposits

$

1,885,993

$

12,827

2.76

%

$

1,724,845

$

12,034

2.81

%

(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $496 thousand and $455 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Average allowance for credit losses on loans of $18.8 million and $19.1 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

Balance, beginning of quarter

$

18,679

$

22,315

$

22,410

$

19,342

$

19,131

Provision for credit losses on loans

-

630

-

3,068

211

Charge-offs

-

(4,266

)

(95

)

-

-

Recoveries

43

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of quarter

$

18,722

$

18,679

$

22,315

$

22,410

$

19,342

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

Balance, beginning of quarter

$

2,247

$

2,098

$

2,098

$

2,168

$

2,060

Provision for unfunded commitments

-

149

-

(70

)

108

Balance, end of quarter

$

2,247

$

2,247

$

2,098

$

2,098

$

2,168

Total allowance for credit losses

- loans and unfunded commitments

$

20,969

$

20,926

$

24,413

$

24,508

$

21,510

Provision for credit losses under CECL

Provision for credit losses on loans

$

-

$

630

$

-

$

3,068

$

211

Provision for unfunded commitments

-

149

-

(70

)

108

Total provision for credit losses

$

-

$

779

$

-

$

2,998

$

319

Nonperforming Assets

Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis

$

1,340

$

1,347

$

3,621

$

3,686

$

1,370

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-

-

Nonperforming loans

1,340

1,347

3,621

3,686

1,370

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Nonperforming assets

$

1,340

$

1,347

$

3,621

$

3,686

$

1,370

Nonperforming Loans by Type:

Commercial

$

1,340

$

1,347

$

3,621

$

3,686

$

1,370

Total Nonperforming loans

$

1,340

$

1,347

$

3,621

$

3,686

$

1,370

Asset Quality Ratios

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.02

%

1.00

%

1.25

%

1.24

%

1.08

%

Total allowance for credit losses-loans

and unfunded commitments

1.14

%

1.12

%

1.37

%

1.36

%

1.21

%

Allowance for credit losses on

loans to nonperforming loans

1397.16

%

1386.71

%

616.27

%

607.98

%

1411.82

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.06

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.20

%

0.20

%

0.08

%

Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans(1)

-0.01

%

0.93

%

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Criticized loans to total loans

1.43

%

2.27

%

1.62

%

1.49

%

1.40

%

Classified loans to total loans

0.20

%

0.22

%

0.51

%

0.52

%

0.39

%

(1) Annualized

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Current

Year over

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Quarter

Year

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Change

Change

Period End Loans

Commercial and industrial loans

$

803,920

$

816,963

$

759,492

$

774,666

$

736,068

$

(13,043

)

$

67,852

Commercial real estate

Multi-family

227,003

216,018

199,929

202,292

203,170

10,985

23,833

Owner Occupied

142,764

142,650

141,139

157,376

158,759

114

(15,995

)

Non-Owner Occupied

405,788

414,551

406,007

412,473

408,758

(8,763

)

(2,970

)

Construction and land

226,641

246,301

253,325

242,966

259,562

(19,660

)

(32,921

)

Residential

32,985

27,494

25,799

15,717

16,187

5,491

16,798

Total real estate loans

1,035,181

1,047,014

1,026,199

1,030,824

1,046,436

(11,833

)

(11,255

)

Other loans

2,086

965

1,065

1,117

520

1,121

1,566

Total loans

$

1,841,187

$

1,864,942

$

1,786,756

$

1,806,607

$

1,783,024

$

(23,755

)

$

58,163

Period End Deposits

Non-interest-bearing demand

$

419,823

$

414,327

$

405,528

$

405,644

$

477,728

$

5,496

$

(57,905

)

Interest-bearing checking

965,467

993,219

1,026,898

840,839

764,766

(27,752

)

200,701

Money market and savings

399,010

338,578

336,166

312,162

319,692

60,432

79,318

Time

58,273

74,468

75,033

99,239

56,140

(16,195

)

2,133

Brokered(1)

86,915

70,763

57,903

80,608

139,532

16,152

(52,617

)

Total deposits

$

1,929,488

$

1,891,355

$

1,901,528

$

1,738,492

$

1,757,858

$

38,133

$

171,630

Average Deposits

Non-interest-bearing demand

$

405,746

$

422,807

$

408,626

$

436,498

$

483,100

$

(17,061

)

$

(77,354

)

Interest-bearing checking

956,994

994,121

903,542

783,048

746,916

(37,127

)

210,078

Money market and savings

385,434

351,126

348,125

304,392

303,593

34,308

81,841

Time

60,282

77,203

75,972

97,430

56,783

(16,921

)

3,499

Brokered

77,537

49,064

69,670

135,952

134,453

28,473

(56,916

)

Total deposits

$

1,885,993

$

1,894,321

$

1,805,935

$

1,757,320

$

1,724,845

$

(8,328

)

$

161,148

(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, an additional $447.8 million, $470.0 million, $509.3 million, $440.6 million and $336.2 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025

2024

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Non-GAAP taxable equivalent

net interest income reconciliation

Net interest income - GAAP

$

19,352

$

19,199

$

18,613

$

18,526

$

18,885

Taxable equivalent adjustment

8

7

6

5

6

Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)

$

19,360

$

19,206

$

18,619

$

18,531

$

18,891

Non-GAAP taxable equivalent

net interest margin reconciliation

Net interest margin - GAAP

3.52

%

3.48

%

3.35

%

3.39

%

3.54

%

Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment

-

0.01

-

-

-

Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)

3.52

%

3.49

%

3.35

%

3.39

%

3.54

%

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.