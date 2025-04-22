Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derek White as Chairman to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Derek recently joined the Board of the Company on January 20th, 2025, and has acted as an advisor to the Company for several years. Derek previously worked for several mining and metals focused companies on exploration, development, operations and financing. Mr. White brings over 35 years of international experience in the mining industry to this role. Mr. White is the recently retired President and CEO of Ascot Resources Ltd. Before joining Ascot, Mr. White acted as a Principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private firm specializing in the mining and materials sectors. Prior to joining Traxys, Mr. White was the President and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015 overseeing six mining operations and four large development projects in Canada, the United States and Chile. He also held the positions of Executive Vice President, Business Development/CFO from 2004 to 2012 of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. Mr. White has held executive positions in business development, operations and finance with BHP Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague, and Johannesburg. Mr. White holds an undergraduate degree in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a Chartered Accountant. Mr. White currently serves as a director of Boliden AB and Hayasa Metals Inc.

Derek commented "I am very pleased be involved with DLP's board and management at a pivotal time in the development of the Company's flagship Aurora project. The recent announcement of the 43-101 technical report indicating the size and scale of the Copper and Molybdenum of the maiden Mineral Resource for Aurora is very exciting".

Mr. Jim Stypula, Co-founder, will remain involved with the Company as the Lead Director.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

