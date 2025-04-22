Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 4G and 5G semiconductors and modules for the Internet of Things, will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, during pre-market hours. Following the announcement, Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET Dial in: U.S. toll-free: 800-717-1738

International: +1 646-307-1865 Access: When prompted, provide event title or access code 80940.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Sequans website at https://sequans.com/company/investor-relations/. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until May 13, 2025 by dialing toll-free 844-512-2921 in the U.S., or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code 11180940.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP, and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

