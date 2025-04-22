Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
22.04.25
12:29 Uhr
20,140 Euro
-0,560
-2,71 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,14020,20012:30
20,14020,20012:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2025 12:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Notice of annual general meeting 14 May 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be held Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 15:00 CEST. The annual general meeting will be held in Equinor Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger for those attending in person and via Lumi AGM for those attending digitally.

Voting will be carried out electronically via Lumi AGM for all shareholders. It is also possible to vote in advance or give proxy.

Please see detailed information in the attached notice of the annual general meeting.

Further information is also to be found on www.equinor.com/agm
)

  • Investor contact: Erik Gonder
    +47 995 62 611
    ergon@equinor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Notice of annual general meeting in Equinor ASA 14 May 2025 including appendices (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ddb1efa6-3a2f-4983-a828-a69ed2143636)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.