BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The French stock market is down marginally on Tuesday as investors, amid lingering concerns over U.S. Government's trade policy and rising tensions between the U.S. and China, largely remain cautious while awaiting some crucial economic data and earnings updates this week.The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11.33 points or 0.16% at 7,274.53 a few minutes ago. The index dropped to a low of 7,218.30 earlier in the session.Schneider Electric is down by about 3%. LVMH is down 2.3% and Legrand is declining 2%.Saint Gobain, Hermes International, Bureau Veritas and Capgemini are down 1 to 1.4%. Eurofins Scientific, Teleperformance, Accor, Kering, Publicis Groupe and Sanofi are moderately lower.Stellantis is soaring nearly 15%. Stellantis and Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Leapmotor have cemented their strategic partnership by establishing a joint venture, Leapmotor International. The joint venture, in which Stellantis holds a 51% controlling stake, is tasked with the exclusive rights for the export, sale, and manufacturing of Leapmotor products outside of Greater China.Vinci is up by about 8%. L'Oreal is gaining 3.2% after reporging strong first-quarter results.Airbus is rising 3%. Carrefour, Societe Generale and Edenred are up 2.2 to 2.3%. Orange, Unibail Rodamco, AXA, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Pernod Ricard and Credit Agricole are also notably higher.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX