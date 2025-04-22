WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) reported a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $2.183 billion, or $9.61 per share. This compares with $2.246 billion, or $9.59 per share, last year.Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.719 billion or $11.97 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $48.765 billion from $42.273 billion last year.Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.183 Bln. vs. $2.246 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.61 vs. $9.59 last year. -Revenue: $48.765 Bln vs. $42.273 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $34.15 to $34.85Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX