McFarlane Lake Mining Limited: McFarlane Lake Intersects 6.2 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 6.45 Metres Within 14.9 m of 3.0 g/t Gold and Discovers New Mineralized Zones at Depth Containing Visible Gold - Assays Pending

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CBOE:MLM)(OTCQB:MLML), "McFarlane Lake" or "the Company", a Canadian gold exploration and development company, today announces results of recent exploration drilling conducted at its 100% owned McMillan Mine property located approximately 70 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario (see Figure 1 for site location).

Exploration Highlights

Hole MLMM-25-07 intersects 6.2 g/t gold over 6.45 m within a wider zone assaying 3.0 g/t gold over 14.9 m which included 57.2 g/t gold over 0.45 m

Recent drilling (Hole MLMM-25-09) intersects five zones of mineralization including occurrences of visible gold confirming western plunge of mineralization below the McMillan Mine.

Figure 1 - Location of McMillan Mine property.

Recent drill hole MLMM-25-07 intersected four zones of mineralization with the most prominent being 14.9 m of 3.0 g/t gold including 6.45 m of 6.2 g/t gold (See Figure 2 and Table 1 and 2). The hole was drilled from the northeast to the southwest testing the newly identified trend of the mineralization down plunge. The hole intersected a heavily mineralized area with assays as high as 57.2 g/t gold over 0.45 m.

Table 1 - Drilling Assay Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (1) (m) Gold Grade (g/t) MLMM-25-06 442.35 442.60 0.25 6.3 And 455.45 458.25 2.80 1.5 Including 455.45 456.20 0.75 3.1 And 467.45 467.80 0.35 3.6 MLMM-25-07 - Zone 1 284.40 293.95 9.55 1.0 Including 284.40 291.90 7.50 1.3 Including 284.40 288.90 4.50 1.6 That also includes 291.60 291.90 0.30 7.2 And 311.15 311.40 0.25 1.8 MLMM-25-07 - Zone 2 329.00 343.90 14.90 3.0 Including 330.00 339.00 9.00 4.7 Including 330.00 336.45 6.45 6.2 That includes 336.00 336.45 0.45 57.2 MLMM-25-07 - Zone 3 355.90 363.45 7.55 1.8 Including 357.25 363.45 6.20 2.2 Including 359.25 362.45 3.20 4.0 Including 359.25 361.00 1.75 6.1 That includes 360.00 360.35 0.35 15.3 MLMM-25-07 - Zone 4 379.45 386.00 6.55 0.6 Including 381.80 386.00 4.20 0.9 That includes 382.60 385.15 2.55 1.3 MLMM-25-08 355.00 378.90 23.90 0.2 Including 364.65 374.90 10.25 0.3 Including 364.65 366.65 2.00 1.3 That includes 366.15 366.65 0.50 4.6 And 393.35 394.00 0.65 1.2 And 407.00 409.05 2.05 0.6 Including 408.55 409.05 0.50 2.3

(1) Thicknesses are core lengths; true widths are not known.

Figure 2 - McMillan Mine Long Section looking North.

Recently completed hole MLMM-25-09 targeting the newly identified Electro Magnetic (EM) anomalies or "EM plates" (see announcement March 27/2025), intersected five zones of mineralization including two zones with occurrences of visible gold. The drill hole was targeting three of the EM plates which cluster on the western side of the McMillan Mine (Figure 3). Drilling was originally planned to a length of approximately 480 m (440 m Vertically), however, drilling continued to return favourable sulphide stockwork, similar to intersections of gold mineralization discovered earlier this year (see announcements February 3/2025 and February 10/2025). The five zones of mineralization intersected in hole MLMM-25-09 with assays pending are listed below:

345 m to 350 m - 5 m

357 m to 364 m - 7 m

392 m to 394 m - 2 m

418 m to 464 m - 46 m (2 occurrences of visible gold at 457 m)

530 m to 570 m - 40 m (9 occurrences of visible gold specs 532.6 m, see Figure 4)

With other priority targets planned in the current drilling campaign, hole MLMM-25-09 was stopped at a final length of 570 m. At the time of stopping the hole, sulphide stockwork was still appearing at the bottom of the hole and presents an opportunity for additional exploration. McFarlane plans to complete a borehole "EM" survey on this hole to identify additional targets around this newly identified mineralized EM conductive zone.

Figure 3 - McMillan Mine Model Looking North-East.

Borehole EM continues to be a significant exploration tool for McFarlane to locate areas of sulphide and gold mineralization. The association of gold with sulphide minerals of "pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pyrite" enable the EM geophysical tool to detect these sulphides and highlight zones of potential gold mineralization. A new EM Plate has recently been identified underneath the old mine workings at a depth of approximately 550 m from surface extending to 700 m from surface (see Figure 3).

Figure 4 - Visible Gold at 532.60m - in hole MLMM-25-09

McFarlane's expanded assay program has also revealed anomalous assays of copper, cobalt and nickel highlighting the exciting polymetallic upside of the project beyond gold. Highlights from these assays include:

0.36% Cu over 0.5 m in hole MLMM-24-04

0.11% Co over 0.55 m in hole MLMM-08-05W1

0.07% Ni over 0.4 m in hole MLMM-25-03

"Our recent assays and newest intersection are very encouraging and seem to have confirmed the western plunge of mineralization at the McMillan Mine where the geophysics has indicated" said Mark Trevisiol CEO and Chairman of McFarlane Lake Mining. He added "The EM geophysics continues to provide excellent guidance to locate areas of gold mineralization. The western side of the mine is open along strike and at depth with a sizeable anomaly extending at depth setting the stage for a major expansion of the gold and potentially polymetallic mineralization at the McMillan Mine."

Table 2. Details of drill holes reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Azimuth (Degrees) Dip (Degrees) Length (metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) MLMM-25-05 220 -45 156 438700 5110010 MLMM-25-06 140 -56 501 438520 5110180 MLMM-25-07 240 -60 428 438802 5110069 MLMM-25-08 223 -62.3 468 438787 5110119

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Technical Information

The drill core samples collected by McFarlane Lake Mining and described in this news release were placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the company. Core was then transported by McFarlane personnel to a secure processing facility. The core is then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, geologically logged and samples marked. Core samples are cut in half, with one half remaining in the box and the other inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at a rate no less than 10%. Samples are then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins a certified lab with AC89, IAS accreditation and compliance with ISO/IEC standard 17025:2017. Samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, with one 300 to 500 g subsample split and placed into a jar for analysis by photon assay. Samples with visible gold were assayed to completion by splitting the sample into multiple 300 to 500g jars until no material remains with analysis by photon assay.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of properties. The past producing McMillan and Mongowin gold properties, located 70 km west of Sudbury, Ontario, the past producing West Hawk Lake property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the High Lake gold property (click on http//www.mcfarlanelakemining.com/properties/ for compliant high grade gold resource statement on High Lake) located east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and 8 km from the West Hawk Lake property. McFarlane also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property situated 115 km east of Timmins along the so-called "Golden Highway". McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of, British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at on its website at www.mcfarlanelakemining.com.

