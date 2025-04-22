Visit Cybeats at Booth #2434 in the Ontario Pavilion (Moscone South Expo) on Tuesday, April 29, 2:00-6:00 pm.

Cybeats will be available for one-on-one meetings with prospective customers, partners, and government stakeholders throughout the week

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a global leader in software supply chain security, announces its participation in the RSAC 2025 Conference, taking place from April 28 to May 1 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Company will exhibit its flagship platform, SBOM Studio, at its booth and engage with potential clients, investors, and strategic partners.

The RSAC Conference is one of the world's premier cybersecurity events, bringing together tens of thousands of cybersecurity professionals, enterprise leaders, and government stakeholders from across the globe. Cybeats' presence reinforces its commitment to advancing software supply chain resilience and strengthening digital infrastructure in an increasingly regulated and threat-prone environment.

"RSAC 2025 is more than just a conference, it's a global stage for cybersecurity innovation," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats. "Cybeats' attendance helps showcase our competitive edge, build trust with enterprise buyers, and affirm our leadership in securing the world's software supply chains. As SBOM adoption accelerates across critical industries and global continents, we look forward to showcasing how our end-to-end software transparency platform helps organizations reduce risk, ensure compliance, and manage software vulnerabilities at scale."

Cybeats will be available at its shared booth as part of the Ontario trade mission pavilion on the Moscone South Expo show floor, where it will provide live demonstrations of SBOM Studio, including recently launched capabilities such as the Magic Link, which enhances software component classification using AI, automated compliance tracking, and enriched vulnerability management with threat intelligence at scale.

Schedule a Meeting with Cybeats at RSAC 2025:

Cybeats executives will be available for meetings throughout the week. RSA is a prime venue for meeting prospective customers, partners, and government stakeholders face-to-face. For those attending RSA 2025 and interested in learning more about Cybeats' solutions or discussing strategic collaborations, please contact info@cybeats.com to arrange a time to connect.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company that provides Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform provides customers with comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align their organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com.

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data - AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

- AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring - Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

- Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution - Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

- Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment - Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

- Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility - Provides a structured way to ingest machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249291

SOURCE: Cybeats Technologies Corp.