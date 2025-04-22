WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM), a residential home-construction company, Tuesday reported lower profit for the first quarter, primarily impacted by decline in revenues. However, profit as well as revenue beat analysts' view.The company posted net income of $522.79 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $662.98 million, or $3.10 per share in the previous-year quarter.Revenue for the quarter dropped to $3.892 billion from $3.949 billion a year ago. Home sale revenues were $3.7 billion, 2% down from last year.Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX