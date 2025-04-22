WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Aerospace (GE), while reporting higher first-quarter results, on Tuesday maintained its forecast for fiscal 2025 earnings and revenue.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, GE Aerospace shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $180.84.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to anticipate adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.10 to $5.45, higher than last year's $$4.60.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $5.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Adjusted revenue growth is expected in low-double-digits from last year's $35.1 billion.Operating profit would be $7.8 billion to $8.2 billion, higher than $7.3 billion a year ago.In the Commercial Engines & Services segment, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the mid-teens.Defense & Propulsion Technologies is still expected to grow revenues in the mid- to high-single-digit range.GE Aerospace's full-year 2025 guidance now assumes impact of announced tariffs, among others.GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, 'GE Aerospace had a strong start to 2025 with orders and revenue up double digits, driven by commercial services, and adjusted EPS up 60 percent. . The macroeconomic dynamics we are operating in today require us to take a number of strategic actions, such as controlling costs, and leveraging available trade programs. Based on what we know today, these actions, along with our solid first quarter and commercial services backlog of over $140 billion, enable us to maintain our full-year guidance.'In its first quarter, GE's net income from continuing operations climbed to $1.97 billion or $1.83 per share from last year's $1.74 billion or $1.58 per share.Adjusted net income was $1.60 billion or $1.49 per share, compared to $1.03 billion or $0.93 per share a year ago. The analysts projected earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.Total revenue for the quarter grew 11 percent to $9.94 billion from last year's $8.96 billion. Adjusted revenue was $9.00 billion, up 11 percent from last year.Analysts expected revenues of $9.05 billion for the quarter.Total orders of $12.3 billion increased 12 percent from last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX