ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Turkey weakened in April after improving in the previous two months, a survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Tuesday.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 83.9 in April versus 85.9 in March. Any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.The index measuring their own financial situation expectations over the next twelve months decreased somewhat to 84.3 from 84.7.Consumers' views about the future general economic situation worsened to 82.8 from 84.6. Similarly, the indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households dropped to 69.1 in April from 70.9 in March.Consumers were slightly pessimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index dropped to 99.3 in April from 103.2 in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX