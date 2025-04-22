Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that work on the Kenbridge Nickel Project access corridor has achieved Phase 1 completion and the Kenbridge Project now hosts an "operational restricted access road" to the Kenbridge critical minerals project.

The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project consists of 93 contiguous patents, 153 single cell mining claims and 4 Mining Licenses of Occupation totaling 4,273 ha. The Kenbridge Property is 40 kms from paved Highway 71 via the Maybrun gravel road. The Kenbridge Property turnoff is approximately 28 kms into the Maybrun Road. The Kenbridge Project is then approximately 12.7 kms to the Kenbridge 622-meter shaft and the Kenbridge core shack. The Kenbridge Project was historically only accessible by floatplane or by ATV, which made Project logistics expensive and difficult. While the 2025 spring thaw is underway, the Tartisan team has now entered the Phase 2 process. The Company will continue with access corridor upgrades as we endeavor to provide the safest and most efficient access possible for people, machinery and equipment to the Kenbridge Project.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "The Kenbridge Project now hosts an operational, restricted access road marking a significant milestone for the Kenbridge Project," and adds that "access is everything." Appleby reveals that "the Phase 1 goal to safely and efficiently access the Kenbridge Project by an all-season operational road is now complete. On a recent field trip to site, the Tartisan team experienced firsthand the difference in project logistics". "This truly is game changing;" Appleby asserts: "our ability to drive to the project - and trailer in heavy equipment - will significantly enhance project economics. We look forward to sharing our 2025 next steps, as significant plans are being put in place to expand our mineral resource estimate."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario; the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (137,784,671 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

