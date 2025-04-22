Altair International Corp. President Provides Open Letter to Shareholders

Altair International Corp. (OTC PINK:ATAO), the parent company of Premier Air Charter, Inc. ("Premier Air Charter", "Premier"), today released the following letter from Company President, Ross Gourdie, to its shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Earlier this year, we finalized our merger with Premier Air Charter. We've jumpstarted our plans, business goals, and organic growth with this strategic acquisition. With that, I would like to take the opportunity to introduce Premier Air Charter, Inc., and myself to you, our valued shareholders. Let's briefly discuss our current success as well as our expectations for 2025 and beyond.

To begin, I feel honored leading our company and team of extraordinary, world-class professionals. Our team, united in our efforts, has helped guide us through a continued transformative period permanently strengthening the value of our organization. I'm proud of our combined efforts and progress.

With the global air charter market currently valued at $32 billion (source: Global Market Insights), we believe Premier Air Charter is primed to make a significant impact. Going back to the first half of last year, we capitalized on an opportunity, reporting a strong increase in audited revenue growth of nearly $10 million-a 12% year-over-year increase. This was due to additional chartered hours from new aircraft acquisitions.

According to TRAQPak, North American private jets, in aggregate, logged 5,238,986 flight hours in 2024, making it the industry's third-best year ever. That's 732,711 more hours than pre-Covid 2019 levels, representing a 16.3% increase. This continued demand is reflected in the rise of small and mid-cabin jet charters, a segment Premier Air Charter is actively focused on. We believe all indicators point to consistent growth through 2025 for the industry.

To support this trajectory, Premier Air Charter has applied for a "10 or more" passenger FAA certificate following our acquisition of two Gulfstream IV aircraft. These large-cabin jets round out our 2025 strategy, bringing our total aircraft count to 10, and enable us to meet rising demand and expand into higher-value charter opportunities.

We take great pride in our in-house maintenance team, which we believe provides Premier with a strong competitive advantage. We prioritize safety and reliability by maintaining our diverse fleet, through the meticulous work of our team. This approach ensures each aircraft meets the highest standards, providing our clients with a seamless and secure travel experience.

Premier is currently seeking the permitting and certification to allow our maintenance team the ability to work on other charter airline aircraft. The goal is to create a new revenue stream for our company and provide yet another competitive advantage.

Despite competing in a fragmented industry, we believe Premier Air Charter is uniquely positioned to drive growth, redefine excellence in customer service, and solidify our standing as the premier jet charter provider in the U.S. market.

On behalf of the Altair team, I thank each shareholder for your continued support as we enact our vision and strategy to bring continued success now and throughout 2025.

Thank you,

Ross Gourdie

About Altair

Altair International Corp. (OTC:ATAO) is a diversified holding company.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter LLC is a San Diego, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. The company specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

