Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax and Supercanal, a Leading Dominican Republic Broadcaster, Sign Distribution Agreement

Deal Expands Newsmax's Footprint in the Caribbean Market

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Newsmax Broadcasting, today announced that the Company has signed with Supercanal, one of the largest Caribbean independently owned broadcasters, to broadcast the Newsmax channel to three million Dominican Republic TV households.

The multi-year license deal will use groundbreaking AI to live dub Newsmax in Spanish, efficiently scaling the network's reach globally.

Newsmax now offers its popular U.S. channel in Latin America using neutral Spanish to enhance accessibility for viewers across the region, helping them stay informed with accurate, real-time translations of breaking news.

"Newsmax is excited about its partnership with Supercanal, who are committed to advancing innovative technology to expand access to trusted journalism," Andy Biggers, Newsmax's SVP of Distribution, said.

Biggers added, "Newsmax saw this agreement as both an opportunity to join with an innovative leader in the Dominican Republic, but also to strengthen America's ties with the country's people.

"The U.S. and the Dominican Republic have a long history of close political, economic, and social ties, and there is a large Dominican immigrant population in the U.S. Newsmax's entrance into the D.R. will strengthen ties between two democracies."

Marcos Jorge, Executive VP of Supercanal, said, "We are pleased to make Newsmax widely available in the Dominican Republic. Newsmax is a rising and respected news brand that will resonate in the Dominican Republic, especially with the content available in Spanish."

Newsmax will be available on channel 33.1 in the Dominican Republic.

Newsmax is fast becoming a global news brand, with the network having partnerships for distribution or licensing in over 100 countries across five continents.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Media, Inc.

About Groupo Supercanal

Groupo Supercanal are one of the largest Caribbean independently owned, fully equipped global media broadcasting, production and post-production companies specializing in international and ethnic media. Supercanal is a general entertainment channel designed especially for Dominican and Puerto Rican audiences. Programming includes game shows, soaps, movies, reality shows, music and news. Supercanal also operates an international feed, Supercanal Caribe, seen on cable and satellite systems in El Salvador, Curaçao and the United States.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the amount of proceeds to be received by the Company from the sale of shares to Yorkville and related matters. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "could," "intend," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, various factors should be considered, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. The Company does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management's control, including but not limited to changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and the volatility of the price of Common Stock that may result from, among other things, comments by securities analysts or other third parties, including blogs, articles, message boards and social and other media, large shareholders exiting their position in our Common Stock, any negative public perception of us, sales of shares by Yorkville or other shares we previously registered for resale and/or uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire