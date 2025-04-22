BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reaffirmed its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings of in a range of about $27.00 to $27.30 per share on net sales between about $73.75 billion and $74.75 billion.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $27.22 per share on net sales of $74.27 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the first quarter, the company reported net earnings of $1.71 billion or $7.28 per share, higher than $1.55 billion or $6.39 per share in the prior-year quarter.Total sales for the quarter grew 4 percent to $17.96 billion from $17.20 billion in the same quarter last year.The Street was looking for earnings of $6.31 per share on revenues of $17.80 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX