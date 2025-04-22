ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech's ZenaDrone Subsidiary Launches an Early Wildfire Detection Drone System and Tests with a Prospective California Business Customer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces today that its subsidiary ZenaDrone is launching a drone-based early wildfire detection system. The Company plans to conduct onsite testing and evaluation with a prospective California business customer seeking to protect its 400-acre rural outdoor tourist attraction business from wildfires.

The new system and pending agreement mark important progress toward transforming wildfire prevention, utilizing the ZenaDrone 1000 multifunction autonomous AI drone equipped with thermal imaging and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. The drone is engineered to detect early-stage heat signatures and smoke -- particularly at night -- enabling emergency teams to act before a spark can grow into a devastating blaze while also minimizing human patrol costs to monitor grounds.

With California's wildfire seasons lasting longer and becoming more severe, as witnessed in the fires in Los Angeles earlier this year, the need for proactive and high-tech solutions has never been more urgent. According to Business Research Insights, the global wildfire production market is projected to grow from $9.68 billion in 2024 to $22.47 billion by 2032, exhibiting a 12.6% CAGR. The US portion of the global market is substantial and growing, driven by increasing wildfire frequency and severity due to climate change.

"Wildfires are not slowing down-but with drone technology emergency response and prevention measures can dramatically speed up. As these risks increase globally, demand from the government, insurers, and private sectors is increasing, particularly in the dry and hot US West and Southwest areas. We believe the ZenaDrone 1000 is well-positioned to lead innovation in addressing this need with much improved precision and cost-effectiveness," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech plans to deploy multiple ZenaDrone 1000 drones for evaluating and testing fire detection performance across various environmental and terrain conditions. If the testing proves effective, the system will be fully deployed by the potential customer by Q4 in a Drone as a Service (DaaS) subscription model revenue solution.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous drone, in a VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) quadcopter design with a total of eight rotors on its two fixed wings; it is considered a medium-sized drone measuring 12X7 feet in size. It is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities up to 40 kilos, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments, along with rugged and compact hardware featuring foldable wings enabling the drone to fit into the back of a truck.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech(Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nanoindoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Squareis an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

