Company Name: PNE AG

ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2



Recommendation: Buy

from: 22.04.2025

Target price: 19,00 Euro

Target price on sight 12 Monate

Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 19,00.

Zusammenfassung:

PNE schloss das Jahr 2024 mit einem EBITDA von EUR69,0 Mio. ab, was nahe am oberen Ende der revidierten Guidance (EUR60 Mio. bis EUR70 Mio.) und deutlich über der ursprünglichen Guidance von EUR40 Mio. bis EUR50 Mio. liegt. Der Nettogewinn belief sich auf EUR-13,4 Mio. aufgrund der negativen Auswirkungen der KFW-Kredit- und Swap-Bewertungen. Der bereinigte Nettogewinn betrug EUR10,7 Mio. Für 2025 strebt PNE ein EBITDA von EUR70 Mio. bis EUR110 Mio. an. Die für 2025 angestrebte EBITDA-Steigerung soll durch eine moderate Erhöhung des Projektumsatzes erreicht werden. PNE hält an ihrer Strategie fest, das eigene Grünstrom-Portfolio um Wind- und PV-Projekte zu erweitern, allerdings in einem langsameren Tempo. Das Ziel für 2027 liegt nun bei 1,1 GW in Betrieb oder im Bau befindlicher Anlagen (vorher: 1,5 GW). Weitere Ziele für 2027 sind ein Konzern-EBITDA von EUR140 Mio. (vorher: EUR150 Mio.) und eine Eigenkapitalquote von mindestens 20 %. Wir haben unsere Prognosen für 2025E - 2027E angehoben, was hauptsächlich einen stärkeren Beitrag des Projektsegments widerspiegelt. Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung bestätigt unser Kursziel von EUR19. Eine höhere Bewertung des Projektentwicklungssegments wird durch eine niedrigere Bewertung des Stromerzeugungssegments ausgeglichen. Wir bekräftigen unser Kaufen-Rating. Kurspotenzial: 28%.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 19.00 price target.



Abstract:

PNE ended 2024 with EBITDA of EUR69.0m, which was close to the upper end of revised guidance (EUR60m - EUR70m) and well above initial guidance of EUR40m to EUR50m. Net income amounted to EUR-13.4m due to the negative impact from KFW loan and swap valuations. Adjusted net income was EUR10.7m. For 2025, PNE is guiding towards EBITDA of EUR70m to EUR110m. The targeted 2025 EBITDA increase is to be achieved through a moderate increase in the volume of project sales. PNE is sticking to its strategy of adding wind and PV projects to its own green power plant portfolio, but at a slower pace. The 2027 target is now 1.1 GW of assets in operation or under construction (previously: 1.5 GW). Further 2027 targets are EUR140m group EBITDA (previously: EUR150m) and an equity ratio of at least 20%. We have raised our 2025E - 2027E forecasts, which mainly reflect a stronger project segment contribution. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation confirms our EUR19 price target. A higher Project Development segment valuation is balanced by a lower Power Generation segment valuation. We reiterate our Buy rating. Upside: 28%.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32302.pdf

