ROME (dpa-AFX) - Pope Francis will be laid to rest in Rome's Basilica of St Mary Major at 10 a.m. local time (4 AM ET) on Saturday, the Vatican announced.The Vatican has also released images of the Pope in an open coffin, which will be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday to lie in state while the public pay their respects.His funeral will be held at the Basilica of St Mary Major, one of four major papal basilicas in Rome.Dozens of world leaders will attend the ceremony including US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and French President Emmanuel Macron.Cardinals will gather for the papal conclave in Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel in Rome in the next few days to elect Francis' successor.The 138-member College of Cardinals is eligible to vote. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Apostolic chamber, will oversee the Vatican until a new pontiff is elected.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX