CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group plc has entered into an agreement to sell its U.S. motor insurance business, including Elephant Insurance Company and Elephant Insurance Services, to J.C. Flowers & Co. for an undisclosed cash consideration. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant Insurance offers U.S. customers simple and affordable car insurance.Costantino Moretti, Head of International Insurance, Admiral Group said: 'This transaction will enable us to focus on the opportunities we see for delivering long-term sustainable growth in our businesses in the UK and Mainland Europe.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX