Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO2) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of February 10, 2025, whereby the Company stated it had been granted a permit to conduct a drill program on the Green Monster Project in southwestern Nevada, it has hired Midnight Sun Drilling Inc. ("MSD") to conduct drilling on the property to uncover the extent of the Nickel-Copper-Cobalt mineralization thus far discovered through various field exploration activities.

MSD is a well-established drilling company in business for over 50 years, with offices in Canada's Yukon Territory, Alaska, and Nevada. They have been involved in multiple cost-effective drilling projects all over the world and were chosen by Glenstar due to their experience and specialized equipment that is most appropriate for the Green Monster property.

The Company expects to finalize the extent of this initial drill program and its start date in the coming days and will report on this in a subsequent news release.

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. No drilling has ever been conducted on the property, but the Company's identification of robust nickel-copper with highly anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicates that several targets are ideal for shallow RC drilling.

Glenstar acquired the Green Monster Property and conducted initial groundwork in 2022 that included reconnaissance geologic mapping, surface rock sampling, soil sampling, and a drone magnetic survey. Channel sampling across the exposed back of a raise off the main shaft returned 1.18 meters of 3.77% Cu (Copper), 3.06% Ni (Nickel), 0.21% Co (Cobalt) and 6.83% Zn (Zinc).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the exploration and discovery of polymetallic mineral deposits. The Green Monster Project shows mineralization that contains several important elements classified as critical, and essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties in predominant jurisdictions in North America, and throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO2", and on the Over the Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF" Following its successful IPO, Glenstar has 24,082,379 shares issued and outstanding.

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the property and directed all exploration activities on the property since initial staking in January 2022.

