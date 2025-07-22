Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that it has been approved for trading, and has received its listing, on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate") headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The Company joined Tradegate in order to facilitate greater access and visibility to European and international investors.

Tradegate manages over 10,000 international stocks and exchange traded products targeted to the retail investor, and provides direct execution of buy/sell securities orders. Some of the benefits Glenstar can expect from this listing include greater visibility of the Company to European investors, improved liquidity, direct execution of securities orders, access to a larger pool of international investors, and the potential for wider access to investment capital to fund the Company's exploration and development activities.

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Ryan"

President & CEO

